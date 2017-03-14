Undersheriff Hatcher named interim Benton County sheriff

Undersheriff Jerry Hatcher was appointed as the interim Benton County sheriff by the county commissioners on Tuesday.
Sheriff Steve Keane is retiring on April 1, about a year and a half before his elected term ends following a battle with cancer.
The Republican Party is tasked with presenting three candidates for the county commissioners to choose a new sheriff. Until they decide on April 11, the commissioners appointed Hatcher as interim sheriff to administer the 210 employees.
Three people sought to be appointed as the new sheriff – Hatcher, Detective Sgt. Bob Brockman and Kennewick police Sgt. Ken Lattin.
The Republicans are conducting interviews of the candidates and will rank them before presenting them the county commissioners.
Keane’s appointed replacement will have to run for election in November and again at the end of the incomplete term in 2018.
