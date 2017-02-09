Crime

February 9, 2017 10:43 AM

Sheriff Keane announces retirement to fight cancer

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

Benton County Sheriff Steven Keane is retiring on April 1.

“After 25 years of service to the citizens of Benton County and an ongoing battle with issues related to stage 3 colon cancer, I have decided to retire from law enforcement. It has been an honor and privilege serving as your sheriff. I have been blessed to have worked with so many dedicated law enforcement professionals and community leaders in the Tri-City area and will truly miss public service,” said Keane.

Keane has worked for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years. In 2010 while he was a captain, he decided to run for sheriff and won the election to follow Sheriff Larry Taylor.

Check back for updates.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

VIDEO: Surveillance video shows suspect in burglary

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos