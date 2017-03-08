Franklin County scrambles to repair roads, defend closures - WITH VIDEO

Franklin County is scrambling to repair and reopen roads as damage estimates from the unprecedented snow and ice melt jumped this week to $3 million.
Emotions are running high over the closures as some farmers are forced to delay early season field work.
This week, a two-time candidate for Congress, radio host and north Franklin County farmer even accused county officials of mishandling the emergency and retaliating against him by keeping a key road closed.
Clint Didier publicly called out the county, specifically Commissioner Brad Peck, for unnecessarily closing busy Glade North Road, suggesting it was because of his political barbs.
Didier’s complaints sparked a feisty debate on his Facebook page and spilled over to the county commission meeting Wednesday when he showed up with some supporters.
He told commissioners that he hoped they didn’t close Glade in retaliation for his past comments about their salaries and benefits.
Later he told the Herald, “They are not happy with me.”
Didier asserts closing Glade, a well-used north-south road with wide shoulders, is sending oversized farm equipment to Road 68 and Taylor Flats, which are narrower. That puts the public at risk, he contends.
We understand and respect their frustration. Certainly we’re doing everything we can to do things right.
Matt Mahoney, Franklin County public works director
“Glade should have been prioritized number one to keep this farm equipment off 68,” Didier told the Herald. He said he has not been personally harmed by road closures.
Franklin County Administrator Keith Johnson said there was nothing personal about the roads they have barricaded.
With 200 roads affected by damage, he said county officials took a big picture view of the best way to reroute traffic, protect the public and minimize more damage. That was done by engineers, not commissioners, he said.
“I can assure you it was not personal to Mr. Didier,” Johnson told the Herald. “There are going to be some disagreements on how to handle these kinds of situations.”
Matt Mahoney, the county’s public works director, acknowledged that road problems contributed to delays in some early season activities at local farms.
“We understand and respect their frustration. Certainly we’re doing everything we can to do things right,” he said.
He credited public works crews with working quickly to protect county residents and roads, often working 20-hour shifts.
The county upped its damage estimate this week after meetings with federal emergency management officials about possible financial help.
The estimate covers county roads only and does not factor in damage to the Esquatzel Wasteway and widespread flood damage in Connell.
We’re trying to ensure that we’re doing everything the right way so we don’t sacrifice any aid that may come.
Matt Mahoney, Franklin County public works director
Both Benton and Franklin counties closed rural roads over the weekend when flood waters saturated road beds and pavement and, in some cases, washed out roads altogether. Franklin County declared a state of emergency on Feb. 20.
Public works crews are rebuilding portions of a 2,000-foot stretch of Glade Road north of Cedar Road, where much of the road washed away.
Mahoney said the county decided to make full repairs rather than temporary ones so it won’t have to return later to re-do the work.
The task is complicated by the possibility Franklin County may qualify for federal emergency money. Two agencies, with differing rules, govern emergency rebuilding efforts.
Mahoney said Franklin County aims to comply with both to ensure it qualifies for money if it becomes available.
For Glade, which connects to the highway system, that means complying with Federal Highway Administration standards.
“We’re trying to ensure that we’re doing everything the right way so we don’t sacrifice any aid that may come,” he said.
The Washington Military Department has a Friday deadline to assess if damage between Jan. 30 and Feb. 22 is severe enough to trigger an emergency declaration by Gov. Jay Inslee — a prerequisite to pursuing federal assistance.
