Eat All About It: Crazy CrabPot makes its Kennewick debut

One of Kennewick’s most visible new businesses is now open.
The orange- and red-themed Crazy CrabPot held its grand opening Tuesday in a newly remodeled space at 131 Vista Way, at the Highway 395 intersection by Beaver’s Furniture and Decor in Kennewick.
The seafood restaurant is owned by Jesus Higareda Diaz, owner of Pasco’s Supermex.
The restaurant’s “Crazy Feasts” includes a mix of snow crab, shrimp, blue crab, mussels, clams, sausage, corn on the cob and potatoes served together starting at $25 for one person and up to $69 for a family of four.
Hours are from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from noon to 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday.
New owners to remodel Richland Baskin-Robbins
Kelvin Hsu and Ihan Kim are the new owners of the Richland Baskin-Robbins ice cream franchise at 890 Stevens Drive.
A spokeswoman for Baskin-Robbins said the new owners will remodel the store in December to reflect the parent company standards.
The new owners will celebrate the takeover with a “grand re-opening” celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be face painting, live entertainment, giveaways, and regular cones will cost $1.31.
Collegium Cafe holding a tree-lighting event
The Collegium Cafe, 3525 E. A St., Pasco, plans a free Christmas tree lighting event to start the season. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The lighting ceremony begins at 7 p.m.
There will be photos with Santa, food trucks, live music, beverages and family oriented activities.
Collegium Cafe is a community center that operates a job-training program emphasizing skill-building, teamwork and accountability.
It also has meeting rooms for rent, and serves as homebase for several other Broetje-related outreach programs, including CASA and His Produce.
