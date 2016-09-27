Crazy Crabpot ‘coming soon’ to Kennewick

Jesus Higareda Diaz, the owner of Pasco’s Supermex, is readying a new concept for Kennewick. The Crazy CrabPot will debut later this fall next to Beaver’s Furniture & Decor on Vista Way at the Highway 395 intersection.
The restaurant is billed as “A new way to enjoy seafood” on large signs facing both Vista Way and 395. Higareda Diaz said he is finalizing the menu and will elaborate on his plans for Kennewick in October.
Elite Construction is the contractor for the $279,000 project.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments