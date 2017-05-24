Vietnam Wall welcome to disrupt Pasco bus service today

Ben Franklin Transit will detour buses today around the parade route for the arrival of a replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall.
The transit agency reports it will alter routes to accommodate the processional that will escort the replica from Road 36 to City View Cemetery.
The processional begins at 3 p.m. on Road 36 to City View Cemetery. The disruptions will affect Routes 62, 64, 65, 66, 67, 120 and 160 between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Details are posted at bft.org.
Pasco is bringing the American Veterans Traveling Tribute, an 80 percent scale replica of the Maya Lin-designed Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to City View for Memorial Day.
Once assembled, it will be open for public view from 1 p.m. May 25 to 3 p.m. May 30.
Visit www.pasco-wa-gov/avtt for information.
