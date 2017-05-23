Vietnam Vet replica wall parade to slow Pasco traffic Wednesday

A processional to escort the traveling version of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to Pasco’s City View Cemetery will disrupt traffic and transit bus routes from Road 36 to the cemetery beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Pasco is bringing the American Veterans Traveling Tribute— an 80-percent scale replica of the Maya Lin-designed Vietnam Wall Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. — to the cemetery for the Memorial Day weekend.

The procession is expected to include several hundred motorcyclists, as well as other participants, and will result in rolling road and intersection closures along the way. Pasco is encouraging the community to line the route to welcome the tribute.

It begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday on Road 36 and proceeds south to West Sylvester Street, then jogs south on North 10th Avenue and east on West Lewis Street before turning north on North Oregon Avenue.

Numerous Ben Franklin Transit routes also will be disrupted. Visit bft.org to see the descriptions and detour maps in the Rider Alerts section. All affected stops have been posted with notices of no service from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., said transit officials.

Once assembled, the memorial will be open for public view from 1 p.m. May 25 to 3 p.m. May 30. Visit www.pasco-wa-gov/avtt for information.