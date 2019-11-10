Sounders silence Toronto, break through in second half to win MLS Cup

Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam (18) and Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) celebrate a goal by Leerdam during the second half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

The Seattle Sounders had never scored a goal in the MLS Cup. They escaped Toronto FC in 2016, winning the first league championship in their history in a penalty shootout after regulation and overtime yielded a scoreless tie. A year later, Toronto shut them out in the title game.

Perhaps they were just saving that moment for Seattle. Sunday afternoon, in front of the largest crowd for a sporting event in CenturyLink Field history, the Sounders broke 267 minutes of scoreless soccer with a goal that sent the city into an uproar.

After Toronto controlled possession for much of the match, Seattle got its decisive chance in the 57th minute. Kelvin Leerdam corralled a pass from Raul Ruidiaz, dribbled around a defender, and struck.

The ball ricocheted off the knee of a defender and past Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westerberg to give the Sounders a lead they never lost. Victor Rodriguez, who subbed on minutes earlier, sandwiched between two defenders, added another strike in the 75th that shook the stadium. Both Leerdam and Rodriguez’s goals were their first of the postseason.

And, to ignite the crowd once more, Raul Ruidiaz beat a defender and broke free in the 90th minute, blasting the ball into the goal, removing his jersey and twirling it as the crowd erupted. It was his fourth goal of the playoffs.

Jozy Altidore, who subbed in in the 67th minute after being questionable with an injury, scored Toronto’s only goal in stoppage time.

Seattle wrapped up the 3-1 win in front of a state-record soccer crowd of 69,274, claiming their second MLS Cup in four years, and first at home. The win also gave them a 2-1 advantage over Toronto in their championship series, and perhaps solidified Seattle’s place as the dynasty of the decade.

The celebration of the historic event started long before the match on the streets of downtown Seattle. Sounders supporters gathered by the thousands as local rapper Macklemore headlined festivities in Occidental Park before beginning their traditional march to the stadium. They cheered as blue and green smoke flooded the roadways, sang and twirled their scarves in pageantry.

They piled into their seats in droves, unveiled an impressive tifo as the match began, a full display that checkered the stadium in blue and green, save for one particularly red corner in the upper deck.

And, for nearly 60 minutes, it appeared that continent of fans might see an upset. Toronto controlled possession for much of the first half, keeping the ball more than 65 percent of the time, and fired three of its six total shots on goal.

As he has in years past against Toronto, veteran Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei held firm, at one point punching a Toronto corner out of the air, and at another making a diving save on one of Nicolas Benezet’s three shots of the half.

Seattle was mostly reactive through the first 45 minutes, struggling to hold onto the ball for more than fleeting moments. They did ultimately fire off eight shots, and took eight corners to Toronto’s two, but only managed to put the ball on goal twice. Six separate players took aim, but often misfired.

Seattle’s best chance of the half came in the 45th minute, when Raul Ruidaz broke free from a defender on a cross from Nicolas Lodeiro, but his shot was corralled by Quentin Westberg.

Jordan Morris, a Mercer Island native, ignited the crowd early on a breakaway, and once again in the second half, but both runs came up empty.