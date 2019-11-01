Tickets sold out for MLS Cup, the biggest soccer event in Seattle history

Seattle Sounders FC coach Brian Schmetzer arrived at Starfire Sports on Friday afternoon with a few topics he wanted to discuss with media members — none more exciting than the first one he addressed.

“I want to start by saying — and I’m really fired up about this — the building is sold out,” Schmetzer said.

On Nov. 10, when the Sounders host Toronto FC in the MLS Cup, CenturyLink Field will be at capacity.

The exact ticket sales figure has not yet been released — though the club has said it is north of 69,000 — but surely every deck of the stadium will be packed.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“The building is completely sold out and I am really, really, really excited to host this game in front of our fans,” Schmetzer continued. “Who knows what the final number is going to be, but I’m really, really excited about that.

“It’s just a great feeling to have our fans be able to watch an MLS Cup final here in Seattle.”

It happened in a flash, too. Season-ticket holders were granted early access Thursday, and tickets went on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday morning. They were long gone before Schmetzer met with reporters three hours later.

The sellout was “near-immediate,” Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer said in a release, and it has been reported tickets were sold out in a matter of minutes.

Both Seattle’s and Toronto’s ticket allocations are sold out, though MLS may release a limited amount of seats for purchase next week, the release says. Fans still searching for tickets can sign up for a wait list on the Sounders’ website, or look on third party resale sites.

The match is expected to not only be the best-attended soccer match in Sounders history, but in Seattle and Washington state history as well.

General manager Garth Lagerwey said Thursday he hopes an event of this magnitude also brings additional attention to the growing soccer community in and around Seattle in the coming seasons.

“Do I think that it really helps boost awareness within the community? Yeah, I mean, look at it,” Lagerwey said. “People are literally clamoring for this. It’s the hottest seat in town.

“The closest experience I can tie this to from my own background is the Champions League Final in 2011 in Salt Lake. That became, for the first time, the hottest ticket not just in (Real Salt Lake) history, but in Salt Lake history.

“I do think that you have an analogy here. There haven’t been that many postseason games in Seattle, certainly not in recent memory, and this kind of puts us on the map. I think it is absolutely a way to take us forward and lift our organization up.”