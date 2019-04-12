Hope Solo was a Richland soccer star and world champ. Her story is bound for the big screen

A movie is in the works about the life of Olympic goalkeeper and Richland native Hope Solo.

The entertainment website Deadline Hollywood reports the World Cup and U.S. Olympic team champ has granted the rights to her life story to director Christine Crokos, who will write and direct it.

The executive producers are several other sports stars, including Drew Brees, Tony Parker, Michael Finley and Derrick Brooks, said the website.

“That’s a combined haul on the project of a World Cup, Olympic gold medal, two Super Bowls and five NBA Championships,” said Deadline.

The former University of Washington Husky is considered one of the top women goalies in the world, playing in three World Cups and three Olympics, winning two gold medals.

She’s also had other challenges, including a “turbulent relationship with her father” and an arrest in 2014 on domestic violence charges that were later dismissed, said Deadline.

Most recently, she’s been at the forefront of equal pay and equal treatment for female soccer players.

“Hope Solo is a force of nature who broke down walls in women’s sports, both as a player and as a humanitarian,” Crokos told Deadline. “Her story is one of pure trailblazing and fierce athleticism — one that many generations to come will honor and look up to.”