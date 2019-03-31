It didn’t go as hoped for the Tri-City Americans, but three stars were sent off in style

The Tri-City Americans saw their season end on Saturday night when they lost 9-1 to the Everett Silvertips to end their best-of-7 Western Hockey League playoff series.
The Silvertips, who won the series 4-1, scored three goals in each period in front of 4,617 fans at home.
Everett scored the first eight goals and outshot the Americans 46-23.
Bryce Kindopp scored a hat trick for the Silvertips, who play Spokane in the next round of the WHL playoffs.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Zach Andrusiak added two more goals for Everett.
Kyle Olson scored Tri-City’s lone goal off assists from Nolan Yaremko and Aaron Hyman on a power play in the third period.
The Silvertips showed how classy they are after the game, when they named the Americans’ three 20-year-olds – Yaremko, Parker AuCoin and Hyman – as the three stars of the game.
It was the trio’s final game in the WHL and with the Ams.
Fire lose home opener
It looked like a decent-sized crowd – by some estimates at around 2,000 people – for the Tri-Cities Fire’s inaugural American West Football Conference home game Saturday night in the Toyota Center.
The Fire couldn’t get past the visiting Idaho Horsemen, though, losing 28-20.
The game matched head coaching brothers Chris Reynolds (Idaho) and Warren Reynolds (Tri-City) – the first time they’ve coached against each other.
No other details of the game were available.
With Wenatchee Valley beating visiting Reno 35-21 on Thursday night, here are the AWFC standings after two weeks: Idaho Horsemen 2-0, Reno Express 1-1, Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks 1-1, Tri-Cities Fire 0-2.
The Fire travels to play at Idaho on April 7 for its next game.
Clay Lewis Invite
A number of Mid-Columbia high school track teams competed at the third Clay Lewis Invite on Saturday.
First off, I like this meet because it honors Hanford’s Clay Lewis, whom I’ve known for years and think the world of him. Great guy.
But second, it gives local kids another quality meet close to home, this one at Hanford High.
There were plenty of great performances and a number of double winners.
On the boys side, four guys each won two events: Kamiakin’s Ryan Child pulled off the distance double, winning the 1600 and 3200 meters; Southridge’s Alax Grimes won the shot put and discus; Chiawana’s Dion Lee won titles in the long jump and triple jump; and Sunnyside speedster Mike Rivera won the 100 and 200 meters.
Three girls won two titles each: freshman sensation Katelynn Gelston of Hanford won the shot put and discus titles; Southridge hurdler Emily Meek took titles in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles; and Kamiakin standout Katherine Petsch earned victories in the 100 and 200 meters.
Sam Adams Invite
College results from the Sam Adams Invite at Whitworth last weekend included a number of Mid-Columbia athletes doing well.
Idaho’s Austin Beyer (Southridge) won the men’s javelin title at 193-11.
EWU’s Madison Doepker (Walla Walla) won the women’s hammer throw with a mark of 183 feet, 5 inches. Doepker also finished third in the javelin at 137-6.
WSU’s Ethan Gardner (Walla Walla) ran a leg on the winning 4x100 men’s relay team, which clocked in at 40.47 seconds. Gardner also placed third in the 100 meters at 10.87 seconds.
WSU’s Joseph Heitman (Walla Walla) won the men’s long jump with a leap of 21-10, finished second in the 100 hurdles at 15.19, and placed fourth in the 400 hurdles at 55.56.
WSU’s Lindsey Schauble (Kamiakin) took the women’s 100 hurdle title in a time of 14.9 seconds. She also placed fifth in the long jump at 18-1.
EWU’s Larry Still (Richland) cleared 17 feet, 1.75 inches in the men’s pole vault to win the event.
Spokane Community College’s Austin Albertin (Southridge) placed second in the men’s 400 hurdles.
EWU’s Joe Gauthier (Hanford) was a second-place finisher in the men’s 100 meters at 10.81 seconds.
Lewis-Clark State’s Owen Lanning (Waitsburg) placed second in the men’s decathlon with 5,934 points.
Lewis-Clark State’s Dallas Borrego (Sunnyside) placed third in the women’s 800 meters with a time of 2:20.62.
Spokane Community College’s Andrew Granchukoff (Walla Walla) was third in the men’s javelin at 181-1.
Idaho’s Makenna Behrens (Southridge) was fifth in the women’s javelin at 136-8; and Idaho’s Fabian Cardenas (Umatilla) placed sixth in the men’s 1500 meters at 3:58.64.
Comments