‘Milfoil island’ size of football field shuts down hydroplane testing on Columbia River

A mass of floating vegetation halted hydroplane testing Friday morning for this year’s Water Follies.

What a race official described as a “milfoil island” the size of a football field on the Pasco side of the Columbia River is blocking the entire stretch leading to what would be the third turn in the course.

Hydroplane testing was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. By 10:30 a.m., the course still had not been set up.

Watermilfoil is an aquatic plant that can form large mats of floating vegetation on top of bodies of water.

The invasive frilly plant is common in the river.

Water Follies organizers usually have to thin out the biggest patches to minimize problems for boats.

A pontoon — or a party barge — staffed with volunteers was used to pull up the plants, as rescue sleds and safety patrol boats were driving back and forth through the area to try to break up the mass.

Water Follies volunteers in safety patrol boats load the front of pontoon boat with chunks of milfoil clogging the racing lanes on the Franklin County side of the Columbia River Friday morning. Bob Brawdy

The plants create a safety hazard for the hydroplanes, which are water cooled.

The boats could potentially suck in the milfoil through the intake and clog the cooling for the engines.