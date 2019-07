Take at look at Hydros at Columbia Center Mall Hydros at the Mall allowed fans to get close to the hydros and their drivers outside of Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick on Wednesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hydros at the Mall allowed fans to get close to the hydros and their drivers outside of Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick on Wednesday.

U-98 driver Corey Peabody with Graham Trucking Racing, center, signs autographs for fans as his 6-year-old son Rayce helps hand out buttons and cards during Hydros at the Mall at Columbia Center in Kennewick on Wednesday.

Fans met drivers and saw unlimited hydroplanes on display.

The 54th Annual Water Follies events start Friday when gates open at 8 a.m.