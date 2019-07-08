Miss Homestreet hydroplane wins on the Ohio. Now, the fleet heads to the Tri-Cities

Jimmy Shane drives the U-6 Miss HomeStreet/Miss Madison unlimited hydroplane by his celebrating teammates Sunday after winning the 112th APBA Gold Cup in Madison, Ind.

Jimmy Shane had the perfect weekend in Madison, Ind.

Driving the U-6 Miss HomeStreet/Miss Madison, Shane was the top qualifier, won all four of his preliminary heats, then raced to the APBA Gold Cup final victory Sunday afternoon.

It was the 112th running of the event, which was in the hometown of the U-6 boat and team.

Shane overtook Andrew Tate in the U-1 Delta/Real Trac boat on the second lap.

Tate, the defending Gold Cup and national high points champion, had the early lead in the final.

But on the second lap, Tate hit a hole in the Ohio River, and the boat momentarily hooked and slowed.

That allowed Shane to get past Tate and into the lead for good for the victory.

After the race, H1 Unlimited officials determined that Tate had crossed the starting line too soon in the final, and he was assessed a 1-minute penalty.

That gave second place to the U-7 Spirit of the Detroit and driver Bert Henderson, while third place went to the U-12 Graham Trucking and driver J. Michael Kelly.

The fleet now comes to the Tri-Cities for the HAPO Columbia Cup on July 26-28.

While there were seven boats in Madison for the Gold Cup, it looks like there could be 10 in the Tri-Cities.

Baseball

The Pittsburgh Pirates decided Mason Martin had done enough in the South Atlantic League.

So on Sunday, they promoted the Southridge High graduate to Bradenton, Fla., home of the Bradenton Maulers (a Pirates’ affiliate team) in the Florida State League.

Martin finishes SALLY play with a .262 batting average, and a league-best 23 home runs and 83 RBIs.

• The Tri-City Dust Devils had a rough seven days last week, going 2-5 with games against Eugene, Boise and Spokane.

The Dust Devils’ Reinaldo Ilarraza might’ve had the top performances, which including a grand slam in a 14-12 loss at Boise on Friday, followed by a go-ahead solo homer the next night in a 2-1 win over those same Hawks.

Tri-City is 11-13 through Sunday night, and is three games behind Spokane (14-10) in the Northwest League’s Northern Division.

The Devils return home Thursday through Saturday against Spokane. First pitch each night is 7:15 p.m.

• The Richland National 10-year-olds opened state Little League tournament play by beating Hazel Dell 11-1 on Saturday, then edging host Gig Harbor 9-8 on Sunday.

Richland now plays Pacific Little League at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the winners bracket of the 13-team tournament.

In other Little League news, Greater Richland Little League’s 11-year-olds won their district tournament and will begin state tourney play in Woodinville this coming Saturday.

And GRLL’s 12s did the same team, winning their district tournament. GRLL and Richland National will both play host to the state tournament at the Badger Mountain Community Park beginning July 20 and running through July 27 or 28.

Kennewick American Youth Baseball will play host to the Southern Washington State Tournament beginning this Wednesday (July 10) through Saturday (July 13). There will be two tournaments: one for 9U, and the other for 12U Majors with 70-foot base paths.

• Former Tri-Cities Posse manager Wally Backman is managing the Long Island Ducks in the independent Atlantic League. His Ducks fell 8-2 on Saturday night to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. However, Long Island still clinched the first-half championship with a 42-26 record. That gives Backman and his Ducks an automatic berth in the playoffs in late September.

• In an 11-7 Souris Valley Sabre Dogs win Saturday over the Casper Horseheads in Expedition League summer college baseball league play. In the victory, Chase Grillo, a Kamiakin grad, tossed the final 2 innings of shutout ball, surrendering one hit and one walk, while striking out four batters.





Golf

Nick Mandell, a Southridge High grad, had a good Fourth of July when he won the Seattle Amateur Open.

Mandell fired rounds of 68, 67 and 71 to finish at 6-under-par 206 to place first among 79 competitors in a tournament that was played at all three of Seattle’s public courses: Jackson Park, Jefferson Park, and West Seattle Golf Course.

Max Ray-Keil, who competes for Whitman College, placed 18th overall with a three-day total score of 219.

Over his 54 holes, Mandell had 13 birdies and 35 pars. He won $750 for his efforts.

This week, he’s one of three Mid-Columbians who are competing in the Pacific Northwest Golf Association Men’s Amateur, which started Monday and runs all week at the Tacoma Golf & Country Club, and Chambers Bay.

Besides Mandell, Kennewick’s Pavin Combs and Richland’s Carl Underwood are also in the field.

• Othello’s Patrick Azevedo is competing this week at the IMG Junior World Golf Championship in San Diego. Azevedo will play at Torrey Pines.

• Former Kamiakin golfer Alexa Clark, now playing at Eastern Washington University, placed sixth among 22 women golfers at the Washington State Golf Association Women’s Amateur at Sudden Valley on June 25-27. Clark fired a 77-82-75—234, for an 18-over-par performance.





Other sport news

• The Tri-Cities Alliance FC went 0-1-1 this past weekend in Evergreen Premier League soccer play.

The Alliance lost 3-2 on the road Saturday to the Oly Town Artesians. Daniel Sinchuk scored in the 15th minutes for the Alliance, and teammate Israel Gonzalez added a goal in the 74th minute.

But the Alliance couldn’t come back.

On Sunday at Edgar Brown Stadium, the Alliance and the visiting Yakima United played to a 0-0 tie. Tri-Cities keeper Jose Herrera faced three United shots to earn the shutout. The Alliance, which falls to 0-5-4 this season, has one game left: Sunday, July 14, at the Seattle Stars.

• Nice to see former Tri-Cities Fever standout Dee Maggitt Jr., is still performing well in the Indoor Football League. Maggitt, playing for the Tucson Sugar Skulls, was named second-team All-IFL as a defensive back last week.