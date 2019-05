Hydros preseason practice on the Columbia River H1 Unlimited hydroplanes began preseason testing on the Columbia River in Kennewick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK H1 Unlimited hydroplanes began preseason testing on the Columbia River in Kennewick.

H1 Unlimited hydroplane teams get a jump on the 2019 season with a practice session Friday on the Columbia River in the Tri-Cities.

The first race on the circuit is the Southern Cup, June 28-30, in Guntersville, Ala.

The 54th Annual HAPO Columbia Cup is July 26-28 in the Tri-Cities.

