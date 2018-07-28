Water Follies 2018 day two at the barge

Water Follies 2018 photos from day two at the official barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Water Follies 2018 photos from day two at the official barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Water Follies 2018 photos from day two at the official barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Water Follies 2018 photos from day two at the official barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Water Follies 2018 photos from day two at the official barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Water Follies 2018 photos from day two at the official barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Water Follies 2018 photos from day two at the official barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Water Follies 2018 photos from day two at the official barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Water Follies 2018 photos from day two at the official barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Water Follies 2018 photos from day two at the official barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Water Follies 2018 photos from day two at the official barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Water Follies 2018 photos from day two at the official barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Water Follies 2018 photos from day two at the official barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Water Follies 2018 photos from day two at the official barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Water Follies 2018 photos from day two at the official barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Water Follies 2018 photos from day two at the official barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Water Follies 2018 photos from day two at the official barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Water Follies 2018 photos from day two at the official barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Water Follies 2018 photos from day two at the official barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Water Follies 2018 photos from day two at the official barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Water Follies 2018 photos from day two at the official barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald