5-Liter hydroplane heat race flip

Jim Mauldin, driving the E-31 5-Liter racing hydroplane, flips upside down into the Columbia River at the start of Friday’s heat race at the Columbia Cup in Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
