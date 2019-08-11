Kennewick Outlaws advance in the Northwest Regional tournament

Kennewick Outlaws to play in regional tournament Kennewick Outlaws Manager Jake Millbauer talks about the American Legion baseball team's goal at the upcoming regional tournament in Lewiston, Idaho. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kennewick Outlaws Manager Jake Millbauer talks about the American Legion baseball team's goal at the upcoming regional tournament in Lewiston, Idaho.





The Kennewick Outlaws stayed alive in the Northwest Regional tournament for AAA American Legion baseball Saturday, eliminating Medford, Ore., 1-0 in Lewiston, Idaho.

Simeon Howard started for Kennewick, going six innings, and Eden Blanco pitched the final inning for the save.

Between the two, Medford got just one hit in the game.

Tim Gee drove in the game’s lone run in the first inning. Gee had three hits in the game.

The Outlaws were scheduled to play Idaho Falls (the Idaho state champion) Sunday afternoon, with the winning set to play Bozeman, Mont., for the regional title in the day.

Cal Ripken 12U 60s World Series

The Kennewick National all-stars won the consolation Iron Man Bracket title on Friday night at the Cal Ripken 12U 60s World Series in Visalia, Calif.

Kennewick defeated Guam 12-1 in the Iron Man Bracket final, collecting seven hits and taking advantage of six Guam errors.

Jon Lemire led the way for Kennewick, going 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.

Zachariah Swanson added two hits, scoring two runs, and he earned the win on the mound, pitching the entire 4 innings.

James Carvo added a hit and two RBIs for Kennewick.

Kennewick National put the game away early when it scored seven runs in the third inning.

In the tournament championship game, Visalia Blue defeated Ohio Valley 12-0 to become World Series champion.