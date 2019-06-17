Seven are the latest to be honored by the Washington Sports Hall of Fame

Former NFL kicker Jason Hanson, who went to Mead High School in Spokane and Washington State University, was chosen for the state Sports Hall of Fame. He's shown here in 2012 with the Detroit Lions. AP

The State of Washington Sports Hall of Fame released its latest induction class on Sunday night.

The newest group numbers seven people, and includes some very familiar names:





• Mariners announcer Rick Rizzs.

• Former Seahawks receiver and current Seahawks broadcaster Steve Raible.

• Former NFL kicker Jason Hanson, who went to Mead High School in Spokane and Washington State University.

• Former NBA referee Bernie Fryer.

• Dan Fitzgerald, former Gonzaga University men’s basketball coach and athletic director.

• Sugar Ray Seales, the 1972 Olympic gold medalist in boxing.

• And Megan Quann Jendrick, a double gold medalist in swimming in the 2000 Summer Olympics in Australia.

Members must be either from the state of Washington or had a relationship with a college sports team or professional sports team in this state.

The induction group was determined by a statewide panel of media members (including myself).

The hall of fame, based in Tacoma, was started in 1960 by Clay Huntington, who owned a radio station in the Tacoma area.

Over the years, I got to know him in the press box at Seattle Mariners games. He always loved to talk about the hall and his love of sports.

The latest seven inductees now bring the membership up to 222.

Here are the members from the Mid-Columbia region, and the year they were inducted: Raymond “Nig” Borleske, coach, Walla Walla, 1960 (the first induction class); Gene Conley, baseball and basketball player, Richland, 1979; Ray Washburn, baseball, Burbank, 1979; Mel Stottlemyre, baseball, Mabton, 1989; Ray Mansfield, football, Kennewick, 1997; Drew Bledsoe, football, Walla Walla, 2012; Eddie Feigner, softball, Walla Walla, 2014; Byron Beck, basketball, Columbia Basin College, 2017; and Kelly Blair LaBounty, track and field, Prosser, 2018.

The Hall of Fame itself is in the Shanaman Sports Museum inside the Tacoma Dome. To see the website, go to washingtonsportshof.org.

• The Tri-City Americans announced its preseason schedule for the 2019-20 season. After attending the Everett Silvertips tournament on Aug. 30-Sept. 1, the Americans will host Portland, Seattle and Spokane in the annual Red Lion Preseason Tournament in the Toyota Center on Sept. 5-7. Finally, Tri-City will host Spokane on Sept. 14 to wrap up the preseason schedule.

• Congrats to Chiawana grad Ashtin Olin, who was named Sacramento State University’s Female Newcomer of the Year in the athletic department’s year-end awards. Olin plays for the women’s volleyball team.

• Richland High graduate Drew McCullough finished tied for 9th out of 156 golfers in the Mackenzie Tour’s GolfBC Championship in Kelowna, British Columbia, last weekend. McCullough, who also played at the University of Wyoming, fired rounds of 66, 74, 66 and 66 for a 272 total.

• Former Tri-Cities Fever stars Houston Lillard and Steven Whitehead didn’t make the cut to be inducted this year into the Indoor Football League’s Hall of Fame. Lillard and Whitehead were two of 10 candidates. Instead, defensive lineman Javicz Jones, wide receiver Bryan Pray and offensive lineman Myniya Smith got the call.

Boys lacrosse all-star team

The All-Central All-Star boys lacrosse team was recently named for the Central Division in Region 6 for Washington state high schools.

As expected, Richland High dominated the team.

Making the first team for the Bombers are attack seniors Matt Hoffman and Todd Henry; junior midfielder Dawson Palm, sophomore defender Luke Henry, and senior goalie Zach Graves.

Other first-team all-stars is Southridge senior attack Hayden Brimberry, Chiawana sophomore midfielder Shay Fellows, Hermiston freshman face-off specialist Carson Bradshaw, and Chiawana senior defender Quinn Johnson.

The following Mid-Columbians made the second team: Hermiston junior midfielder Ryan Arnold, Richland senior long stick midfielder Tyler Birchenough, Richland senior midfielder Brady Donaldson, Hanford junior attack Dylan McElderry, Richland freshman defensive middie Aiden Schuermann, Richland junior defender San Stanfield, and Richland junior defender Hunter Stratford.

More college moves

• Briseyda Avila-Rojas, who played soccer at Irrigon High School, is headed to Warner Pacific University this fall to play women’s soccer.

• Klarissa Barajas (Kennewick), is moving on from Walla Walla Community College to Corban University this fall to continue her women’s soccer career.

• CBC softball player Kaylee Brown will continue playing after transferring to Corban University.

• Walla Walla Valley Academy volleyball player Gabrielle Browning will play at Walla Walla University this fall.

• Bailey Cartwright (Chiawana) will be a graduate transfer from Concordia University in Portland to Providence University in Montana. Cartwright has one year of college eligibility left to play for the Argos’ women’s basketball team, which will include her sister, sophomore-to-be Kenedy Cartwright (Chiawana).

• Alex Espana, who attended College Place High School and Walla Walla Community College, is transferring to Corban University to play men’s soccer.

• Justin Jeske will transfer from Walla Walla University to play men’s basketball next season at Eastern Oregon University.

• Columbia Basin College men’s soccer player Christopher Kirby is transferring to play at Northwest Christian University.

• Prosser High senior Ashley Ripplinger has signed a letter-of-intent to play women’s volleyball at Oregon Institute of Technology (OIT).

• Jose Rodriguez, who has played soccer for Riverside High and Walla Walla Community College, is transferring to play men’s soccer at Corban University.

• Walla Walla CC’s Miguel Rodriguez will transfer to Corban University to continue his men’s soccer career.

• Walla Walla Community College men’s basketball player Forrest Smith is transferring to Multnomah University.

• Umatilla senior Zayne Troeger will attend Eastern Oregon University to run track.

• Mabton High senior Michelle Zavala, is headed to Western Washington University this fall to play women’s basketball.