9 Mid-Columbians finish Monday’s grueling Boston Marathon

Courtesy Scott Butner

Nine Mid-Columbians crossed the finish line at the 123rd running of the Boston Marathon on Monday morning.

Richland’s Colby Nixon was the 35th Washingtonian to finish the 26.2-mile course.

Nixon, 29, ran the course in 2 hours, 57 minutes and 11 seconds. That gave him 1,562nd place overall.

Kennewick’s Leanne Smith was next. The 33-year-old covered the course in 3:08.58. She placed 412 among all the woman.

Here are the rest from our region:

Micaiah Kuzma, 44, Walla Walla, finishing in 3:12.46, which was 779th among his male age division runners.

Briana Butler, 37, Richland. She covered the course in 3:25.55, and was 8,050th overall.

Michael Boehnke, 52, Kennewick. He finished in 3:31.33, placing 9,643 overall.

Jodi Roznowski, 40, College Place; and Joshua Roznowski, 44, College Place. They both ran together, both finishing with the same time of 4:18.40.

Kate Samuelson, 60, Kennewick. She crossed the finish line at 4:22.29, placing 20,453rd overall, but 166th in her age division.

Cynthia Vogt, 66, Kennewick. She finished the race in 4:43.27, which was 22,839 overall and 72nd in her age division.

Congrats to all. It’s not easy to run a marathon, let alone the biggest one of all.

Fishing champs

Saturday was hardly a great day to go fishing in the Tri-Cities region. Not with the wind and rain anyway.

Yet 21 teams went out on the Columbia and Snake rivers for the Children’s Miracle Network Up to 3-person 1-day tournament.

The event was sponsored by Grigg’s Department Store, Ace Hardware, and numerous other sponsors, and put on by Dennis Damon and the Columbia River Walleye Anglers Association.

The beneficiary, the Children’s Miracle Network hospital, Sacred Heart in Spokane, has a special place in Charlie Grigg’s heart.

“My son C.J. was born there with a heart problem,” Grigg said. “They gave me so much, that we are giving back.”

Grigg said the Ace stores in Eastern Washington and North Idaho have been raising about $225,000 a year for the hospital.

“And we have committed to raising $1 million for them,” said Grigg.

Saturday’s fishing was tough.

Teams started out of Columbia Point Marina at 8 a.m., and they had to be back in the marina for a 3 p.m. weigh-in.

The playing field, so to speak, was between the dams.

“They had to stay below Priest Rapids dam and above McNary dam,” said Damon. “And below Ice Harbor on the Snake.”

In other words, don’t go through the dam locks.

“Most guys stayed in the Tri-Cities area,” said Damon. “Many were around north of Richland.”

Eleven of the teams failed to catch anything. That’s how tough it was.

But 10 teams did.

The winning team was Matt Nesbitt, Louis Tullos and Jesse Lamb — all from the Tri-Cities. They caught six fish that weighed a combined 31.25 pounds. The biggest one was 8.1 pounds.

The trio’s catch total earned them the first-place money of $2,106.

Second place went to Jeff and Jordan Reeder, who though one man down still caught six fish weighing 24.85 (a big fish of 4.8 pounds). That was worth $1,512.

From there it dropped precipitously.

Third-place went to Chad Halverson and Don Graham, who caught two fish that weighed 10 pounds (with a big fish of 7.9 pounds) for $1,008.

Chase Smith was the top youth fisherman, combining with Neal Smith and Royce Adams for ninth place with one fish for 2.9 pounds.

But the biggest number was $9,600, which is what the tournament raised for the CMN — although Grigg added $400 more to make it an even $10,000.

NWAC baseball

It’s a tight battle atop the NWAC East baseball standings, with just one game separating four teams.

Spokane and Yakima Valley are tied for first at 9-3, while Columbia Basin College and Big Bend are in third at 8-4 each.

The top four teams will have a chance to advance to the NWAC tournament in late May in Longview.

The Hawks and Vikings stayed in third place on Saturday after a split, CBC winning 10-0 in eight innings while Big Bend bouncing back with a 5-3 victory in the nightcap.

It was that CBC win, though, that was special.

Hawks starter Jonah Callaghan (Naches Valley) tossed an eight-inning no-hitter.

He faced just 26 batters, allowing one to reach base through a base on balls, while another reached on an error.

The sophomore struck out 16 batters, throwing 80 strikes among his 117 pitches.

Callaghan got some offensive support from DH Jacob Bacon (Tahoma), who when 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs; Chris Powell (Lewiston), who had one hit but drove in two runs and scored two more; and Devon Garner (Selah), who homered, drove in two runs and scored two himself.

Here are the NWAC East baseball standings as of April 15: 1. Spokane 9-3 NWAC East/18-10 overall; 1. Yakima Valley 9-3/18-11; 3. CBC 8-4/13-11; 3. Big Bend CC 8-4/11-14; 5. Blue Mountain 5-6/16-12; 6. Walla Walla 3-6/5-18; 7. Treasure Valley 3-7/9-20; 8. Wenatchee Valley 0-12/4-18.

Northwest Shootout

Washington swept Oregon in Saturday’s Northwest Shootout at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Ore.

The games — one girls, one boys — pitted the top high school seniors in both states against each other. In the girls game, Washington beat Oregon 94-82.

Mt. Spokane’s Aspyn Adams led all scorers with 23 points on 6 of 11 shooting from the 3-point line.

Kamiakin’s Oumou Toure and Sunnyside’s Ashlee Maldonado each scored 7 points in the win for Washington.

Washington also won the boys game, beating Oregon 120-102. Federal Way’s Jaden McDaniel — a McDonald’s All-American who has yet to decide where he’ll play college ball next year — led Washington with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Kittitas’ Brock Ravet, headed to play at Gonzaga University next fall, added 12 points for the Washington team.