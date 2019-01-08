Mariners Caravan sliding into Tri-Cities — so is a rattlesnake show

The annual Seattle Mariners Caravan is coming to the Mid-Columbia next week, with a stop at Whitman College in Walla Walla on Jan. 17.
The caravan moves over to the Tri-Cities on Jan. 18, when the group will visit Kadlec Medical Center (not open to the public) before heading to the Byron Gjerde Center at Columbia Basin College for a free public autograph session from 4:15 to 5:45 p.m.
Members of the caravan scheduled to appear are pitcher Shawn Armstrong, who made 14 appearances last season as a reliever; minor-league prospect and outfielder Braden Bishop; broadcaster Mike Blowers; and of course the Mariner Moose.
And then you can take in the 26th annual Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show at TRAC in Pasco from Jan. 18-20.
The most expensive price of admission is $9.99 for adults, and that’s good for all three days.
The show, which will feature a new exhibit called the West Texas Rattlesnake Show, runs 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
There will be plenty of seminars on hunting and fishing to attend, a climbing wall and numerous exhibits and stalls.
More events
▪ The Tri-Cities Fire, a new franchise in the American West Football Conference — a new indoor league hoping to begin play this spring — is holding a second round of football tryouts on Jan. 20 at the Snohomish County Soccer Dome.
Time is 9 a.m., and it will cost each participant $65. For more information, go to www.gofirefootball.com/tryouts.
The Fire is working with the Toyota Center on coming to an agreement on a lease.
▪ The 13th annual CBC Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet is Friday, Jan. 25, at the Gjerde Center on the college campus.
The event, which has been sold out for over a month, will see the induction of Ron East, Shelly Siegfried and the 1994 women’s soccer team.
East played football at CBC and went on to a 10-year NFL career. Siegfried was a standout volleyball and basketball player in the 1970s, and she became a top official in both sports.
The 1994 soccer team went 10-1-1 in its inaugural season, and then went on to win the NWAC title in a shootout over Spokane.
Wrestling roundup
How good are the Chiawana boys wrestling team?
Well, the Riverhawks battled Oregon power Newberg on Dec. 29 at the Northwest Duals in Albany, Ore., to a 33-33 tie in the championship. Chiawana lost on the third tiebreaker criteria.
Big match Thursday at Chiawana, as Southridge visits the Riverhawks at 7 p.m., in an MCC match.
▪ Pasco’s Isaiah Gonzalez went 5-0 at 138 pounds to win his weight class at the prestigious Rollie Lane Invitational on Saturday in Nampa, Idaho.
▪ Hanford’s Austin Patton was outstanding in winning the 113-pound title on Saturday at the Pacific Northwest Classic at University High School. Patton went 4-0 with three pins and a major decision en route to the win. Teammate Jonathan Burt also won a title at 220.
▪ Sunnyside dominated at the Dick Pruitt Invitational on Saturday in Kent. The Grizzlies easily took the team title and had six wrestlers win crowns: Eli Barajas (106 pounds), EJ Villanueva (120), Fabian Ortega (126), Andrew Macias (132), Jose Campos (138) and Austin Villanueva (145) – the latter who was especially outstanding with three pins.
▪ Kennewick’s Alexia Asselin was impressive in going 5-0 with four pins to win her 170-pound weight class title at the Kelso Girls Inviatational on Saturday.
But she wasn’t the only area wrestler to win. Hanford’s Taylor Wilson (100), Othello’s Emily Mendez (105) and Sunnyside’s Lourdes Torres (155) also won titles.
▪ Catching up with the Hanford Winter Cup on Dec. 29, Pasco 113-pounder Nathaniel Tovar was outstanding en route to his title, as was Sunnyside’s Jose Campos at 138.
Other champions included Mabton’s George Trujillo (132), Pasco’s Isaiah Gonzalez (145) and David Tobias (152), Irrigon’s Alex Miranda-Walls (170), Othello’s Bernie Garza, Jr. (182), Kamiakin’s Jacob Olson (195), Hanford’s Jonathan Burt (220), and Pasco’s Davion Pruitt, who won the 285-pound title with a big 5-1 decision over Othello’s Isaiah Perez.
▪ Jacky Peguero of Othello was the standout at the Hanford Girls Winter Cup on Dec. 28, winning the 125-pound division title in dominating fashion with four pins.
Other area champs included Hanford’s Taylor Wilson (100), Othello’s Emily Mendez (105), Sunnyside’s Stephani Blankenship (115), Walla Walla’s Annelise Whitaker (130) and Hanford’s Grace Nelson (190).
▪ Hanford’s Hailey Say earned three pins en route to winning the 135-point title on Dec. 22 at the Franklin Pierce Invite in Tacoma. Teammate Taylor Robbins (115) also won a title.
▪ Pasco’s Davion Pruitt (285) had five pins en route to his title at the Best of the West tournament at Pasco on Dec. 22. Richland’s Patrick Workman (160) also went 5-0 to win a title.
▪ Hanford’s Selena Reyna had four pins as she won the 130-pound title at the Columbia-Burbank Girls Invite on Dec. 21. Other area champs included Othello’s Mendez at 105 and Iyazely Barraza at 115, Columbia-Burbank’s Katelynn Brashear at 140, Wahluke’s Lally Gonzalez at 155, Kennewick’s Alexia Asselin at 170, and Hanford’s Grace Nelson at 190.
College notes
▪ Ali Martineau (Columbia-Burbank) scored 19 points and Alexis Castro added 14 as the CBC women (1-1 in NWAC East play) held off Blue Mountain in an NWAC women’s basketball game last Saturday, winning 65-54.
▪ CBC’s men fell 73-72 to the Blue Mountain men, as Chris Butcher sank a 3-point field goal with 6 seconds remaining to give the visiting Timberwolves the win.
Gabe Vorhies (Southridge) had 13 points and 7 rebounds for the Hawks, now 1-1 in NWAC East regional play.
▪ Jake Albright scored 36 points and added 14 rebounds and five assists, and Forrest Smith had 25 points and 8 boards, as Walla Walla CC’s men beat Yakima Valley 100-89 on Saturday.
▪ The Walla Walla CC women also won Saturday, beating YVC 70-57 as Kate Renfro had 24 points and 6 rebounds, and Jessica Cheney added 14 points and 13 rebounds.
NWAC signings
▪ CBC baseball got letters-of-intent from Lewiston’s Dakota Lopez, and Cody Decker of Mountain View.
▪ Walla Walla CC softball got commits from Carter Thornton of Marsh Valley, Idaho, and Mackenzie Connell of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Potpourri
▪ Tri-Cities Prep two-way lineman Leo Schroeder has been invited to play in the Earl Barden 2A/1A/B All-Star East/West Classic football game, set for June 22 in Yakima.
▪ Chiawana outside hitter Alaina Scott has signed to play college volleyball at St. Martin’s University next fall.
▪ Pasco OL Davion Pruitt has been offered a scholarship to play football at College of Idaho next fall. He’s also received an offer from WSU.
▪ Wa-Hi grad Mikayla Ferenz has now scored over 2,000 points in her career for the University of Idaho women’s basketball team.
▪ Linfield College has offered some sort of football/academic scholarship packages to the following area athletes: Chiawana’s Nelson Cardenas, Prosser’s Tyler Durbin, Hermiston’s Andrew James, and Hanford’s Conner Milliken.
