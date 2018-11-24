Royal football is unbeatable, except when it plays this team

Colville took advantage of four Royal turnovers (including a pick-6) to defeat the Knights 31-28 on Saturday in the WIAA Class 1A state football semifinals at Lions Field in Moses Lake.
The loss snaps a national-best 53-game win streak by Royal, and it ends the Knights’ season with a 12-1 record.
Colville, which handed Royal its previous last loss in 2014, goes to 10-2 and heads to Tacoma next weekend for the 1A state title game.
The Indians, who also blocked a Royal punt and returned a kickoff for a touchdown, used its running game to chew up clock and control the game.
Alonso Hernandez had TD runs of 11 and 16 yards for the Knights.
Angel Farias caught a 74-yard TD pass from Sawyer Jenks for Royal in the first half.
Early warning
Reminder that the WSU men’s basketball team has a game in the Tri-Cities next month.
The Cougars will play Montana State at the Toyota Center on Sunday, Dec. 9, at 4 p.m.
Tickets are for sale at the arena box office.
College update
Two area athletes were named to the Frontier Conference All-Conference Football Team last week.
Eastern Oregon wide receiver Brenden Kelly (Southridge) was named to the first team, while EOU offensive lineman Colton Alefteras (Prosser) was a second-teamer.
Kelly caught 53 passes this season for 1,219 yards, an average of 23 yards a catch. Kelly also had 7 TD receptions. Both Kelly and Alefteras are seniors.
▪ Reece Carman (Walla Walla) had 15 kills to lead Idaho’s volleyball team to a 3-1 win over Portland State on Nov. 1.
▪ Kennewick High grad Justin Wagar was named the SWAC women’s soccer coach of the year after leading the Grambling State Tigers to the regular-season title. This is the second consecutive year Wagar has earned the honor. His Tigers lost 2-1 in the conference tournament title match to end their season with a 14-8 record.
▪ Kamiakin grad Andrew Snyder finished 67th overall at the NCAA Cross Country National Championships last week. Snyder, running for the University of Washington as a junior, ran the 10K course in 30 minutes, 22.6 seconds.
▪ Congratulations to Kiona-Benton graduates Gabby and Mihaela Edwards, who are members of the Spokane Community College volleyball team that won the NWAC title. The Edwards sisters are freshmen, and while they may have not seen the court very much this season, they contributed in practice, on the bench and as teammates as the Sasquatch went a perfect 40-0 this season.
▪ Freshman Aaliyah Anderson (River View) scored 24 points in a Walla Walla University women’s basketball loss to San Diego Christian on Nov. 10.
▪ Senior Matt Hadley (Connell) rushed for 69 yards, scored on a 2-yard run, and caught two passes for 17 yards to help lead the BYU football team to a 35-16 win over UMass on Nov. 10. DB Sawyer Powell (Richland) added four tackles for the Cougars.
▪ In an 8-7 loss to Eastern Oregon on Nov. 10, Carroll College quarterback Kolby Killoy (Pasco) was 25 for 45 passing for 309 yards (including an 18-yard TD pass) against just one interception.
▪ Emily Adams (Waitsburg) finished 23rd overall out of 339 runners in the women’s race at the NAIA Cross Country National Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Running for Lewis-Clark State College, the sophomore Adams qualified as an NAIA All-American with the finish.
▪ Offensive lineman Korbin Sorensen (Kamiakin) played well enough for Portland State this season that he was named third-team All-Big Sky Conference last week. Sorenson is just a sophomore.
NWAC sports
The Columbia Basin College women’s basketball team is off to a 3-0 start, beating Grays Harbor 77-73, Yakima Valley 79-77, and Walla Walla 63-61.
The Hawks have a solid 1-2 punch in sophomores Alexis Castro (Granger) and Sara Ramirez (Hermiston).
Castro is averaging 26 points a game, while Ramirez is averaging a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.
▪ The CBC men are off to a 1-3 start, with the lone victory a 90-80 decision over Elite Prep. Southridge High grad Gabe Voorhies scored 17 points in the win.
▪ Meanwhile, Walla Walla CC men are 2-0 to start the season with wins over Fairchild Air Force Base and the Gonzaga Club Team.
Damen Thacker (Meridian, Idaho) has gotten off to a great start for the Warriors, scoring 64 points and grabbing 11 rebounds total in the two wins.
▪ The WWCC women are 2-1, with wins over Mt. Hood and Wenatchee Valley, but a loss to CBC.
Jessica Cheney (White Swan) and McKenzie Gunter (McCammon, Idaho) are the top players so far for WWCC.
Cheney had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors in the win over Mt. Hood, and Gunter had 21 points and five assists in the win over WVC. Gunter also had 20 points in the loss to CBC.
▪ Three WWCC athletes were named to the All-East Region Volleyball All-Star team.
Morgan Ness (Central Valley-Spokane) and Abbey Schwager (Boise) were first-team selections, while Ocean Bryan (Goldendale) was named to the second team. All are sophomores.
