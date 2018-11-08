Kamiakin soccer gearing up for playoff run

It seems like every year, this region always has a really good high school girls soccer team.
Not trying to jinx anyone here, but this year it looks like the Kamiakin Braves.
They beat Peninsula 5-0 in the first round of the 3A state tournament on Tuesday, on the strength of four goals by senior forward Maddie Morgan.
The Braves play host to Shorewood at 3 p.m. Saturday at Lampson in the state quarterfinals. If Kamiakin can win, it heads to the final four for the second consecutive year.
The Braves also dominated the All-Mid-Columbia Conference soccer team last week.
Morgan was named the Player of the Year by the MCC coaches.
Her coach, Chris Erikson, led the Braves to a 15-1-1 regular-season record. But she shared Coach of the Year honors with Richland’s Justin Almquist and Kennewick’s Ryan Ollero – meaning that each coach likely received 3 votes each in the voting.
Erikson likes this Braves team, a lot.
“It’s an interesting group,” she said. “Probably eight of them have played together in club ball since they were young, and they play very well together. Athletically, we’ve had as good teams or better. They just didn’t play together like this team does.”
Morgan seems to be leaning toward playing next year at Eastern Washington University, while Britney Donais is headed to Northern Colorado. Other team members will be making decisions in the coming weeks.
But first, there is the task at hand: beating Shorewood to get back to the semifinals.
“The girls just have to do what they do well, which is attack,” said Erikson. “We had to focus at mid-season when we seemed to want to possess the ball. We have to be patient defensively and manage the game well.”
Erikson is wary of Shorewood.
“Any team that makes it to the state tournament needs to be respected,” she said.
For a look at the All-MCC girls soccer team, see the Scoreboard.
Swimming
The WIAA girls state swim meet is this weekend too, at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Class 3A holds preliminaries at 2 p.m. Friday, while 4A prelims start at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday finals begin at 2:10 p.m. for 3A, while 4A finals start at 7 p.m.
Looking at the psych sheets, the Mid-Columbia’s best chance at a title might come in 3A 1-meter diving, where Kamiakin senior Abby Winstead is ranked third, and Kamiakin senior Piper Polanik is ranked sixth.
Kamiakin senior Lilly Thurber is ranked fifth going into the 3A 100 breaststroke, and Southridge senior Hilary Petersen is ranked sixth going into the 50 freestyle, and seventh going into the 100 butterfly.
In the Class 4A meet, Hanford sophomore Regan Geldmacher has the fourth-best speed in the 500 freestyle. Hanford’s 200 freestyle relay is ranked sixth going into the weekend, while Walla Walla sophomore Laurel Skorina is ranked eighth heading into the 200 freestyle.
All-conference teams
▪ Prosser’s Kord Tuttle was the standout of this year’s 2018 CWAC South All-league Football team.
The senior, who played running back, was named co-Offensive Player of the Year with Selah running back Jake Weber.
But Tuttle, a linebacker too, was also named the South’s Defensive MVP.
Toppenish’s Jason Smith, who coached the Wildcats to a second-place finish, was named Coach of the Year.
Prosser, which won the CWAC South title and won the CEWAC championship, was named the Sportsmanship award winner.
For the entire team, see Scoreboard.
▪ As expected, the Royal Knights dominated the 1A SCAC East football team.
Quarterback Sawyer Jenks was named Offensive Player of the Year, while linebacker Alonso Hernandez is the Defensive Player of the Year.
Royal coach Wiley Allred was named the Coach of the Year.
The Knights had seven players on the offensive first unit, and another eight on the defensive first unit.
For entire team, see Scoreboard.
▪ Liberty Christian quarterback Curtis Morgan was named the Offensive Player of the Year by Eastern Washington Athletic Conference 2B football coaches recently.
Tri-Cities Prep linebacker Colton Tinnin and Columbia-Burbank defensive lineman Hayden McEachen were named co-Defensive Players of the Year.
TCP’s Dan Whitsett and Mabton’s Patricio Zavala are co-Coaches of the Year.
For entire team, see Scoreboard.
This ’n’ that
Richland will meet Chiawana at 7:30 p.m. Friday for the District 8 volleyball title game. Both teams are already qualified for next week’s 4A state tournament in the Yakima Valley SunDome, but the last time these two teams met (a 3-2 Chiawana win) it was pretty exciting. The two teams have seven of the nine players listed on the MCC’s first unit all-conference team. … Kennewick’s Johan Correa and Royal’s Alonso Hernandez were named WIAA athletes of the week this week. Correa won the 3A boys individual title at the state cross country meet in Pasco last Saturday. Hernandez rushed for over 100 yards in Royal’s blowout regional win over Naches Valley. … Talked to Novie McCabe of Liberty Bell last Saturday after she won her second consecutive girls 1B/2B state cross country title with ease. Asked the junior if she had plans to run collegiately. She said no, she does cross country for fun. Fun! She’s actually an up-and-coming cross country skier who travels the country and to Europe to compete. Her mother is U.S. Olympian cross country skier Laura McCabe. …
The Tri-City Americans are in Saskatchewan as they begin their eastern road swing. They’re not home again until Nov. 23, the day after Thanksgiving. The Ams, at 10-4-0-0, are starting to get some attention in the weekly CHL Top 10 poll by receiving honorable mention points. … Looks like the WSU men’s basketball team will play next month at the Toyota Center. The Cougars are scheduled to host Montana State at 4 p.m. On Dec. 9. Tickets are available at the Toyota Center box office.
College update
Hayley Thomas (Southridge) made the All-Big Sky Conference second team last week for Weber State, while Sadie Newsom (Hanford) was an honorable mention choice. … Emily Russell (Southridge) scored the game’s lone goal to lead the CWU women’s soccer team over Western Oregon 1-0 on Oct. 27. … Lexi McQueary assisted on the game’s only goal Oct. 27, leading Corban’s women’s soccer team over Warner Pacific 1-0. … The College of Idaho football team beat Eastern Oregon 48-24 on Oct. 27. C of I tight end Keegan Crafton (Hermiston) caught 5 passes for 101 yards and scored two touchdowns. EOU wide receiver Brenden Kelly (Southridge) had 7 catches for 281 yards and two TDs. … Providence University in Great Falls, Mont., has two Mid-Columbia athletes on its women’s wrestling team: sophomore Maria Enriquez (Kiona-Benton) and senior Tatum Sparks (Othello). …
Dre Dorton (Chiawana) caught a 7-yard TD pass in EWU’s 38-14 football victory over the University of Idaho on Oct. 27. … In George Fox University’s 17-0 football victory over Lewis & Clark College on Oct. 27, defensive end Riley Lusk (Prosser) had 6 tackles and 1 quarterback sack. Linebacker David Ledesma (Prosser) added 3 tackles and a pass breakup. … Whitworth runner Krystal Roberts (Walla Walla) finished fourth in the Northwest Conference cross country championships on Oct. 27. Roberts ran the 6K course in 23 minutes, 16 seconds. … Freshman Art Palacios (Sunnyside) came off the bench to score 6 points on 3-for-3 shooting and added three assists in 15 minutes of playing time, as Northwest University defeated New Hope Christian 98-56 in men’s basketball action on Oct. 27. … Korbin Sorensen (Kamiakin) is starting at right guard for the Portland State football team. …
Ashtin Olin (Chiawana) had 29 assists, 9 digs and 6 kills as Sacramento State beat Southern Utah 3-0 in Big Sky Conference volleyball play on Oct. 27. … Portland’s Courtney Cox (Walla Walla) finished 17th overall at the West Coast Conference women’s cross country championships on Oct. 27. Cox ran the 6K course in East Bay, Calif., in 21:55.50. … In Whitworth’s 37-19 football victory over Pacific on Oct. 27, the Pirates’ Colten Chelin (Kamiakin) had a pick-6 for 24 yards. He also had 11 tackles and a pass breakup. … Emilio Meraz-Rodriguez (Pasco) assisted on the Evergreen State men’s soccer team’s lone goal in a 1-1 tie with College of Idaho on Oct. 28. … Sam Heilman (Richland) assisted on two goals, including the game-winner, as the Gonzaga women’s soccer team beat Loyola Marymount 4-3 on Oct. 28. … Mikayla Ferenz (Walla Walla) scored 27 points as the Idaho women’s basketball team beat St. Martin’s 108-84 on Oct. 28. …
Bellevue Invite golf results from Oct. 29: CBC’s Lucy Mitchum tried for 9th in the women’s tournament with an 83-92; CBC’s Breanna Watts tied for 13th with a 91-88. On the men’s side, Walla Walla CC’s Marcus Egusquiza tied for 14th at 80-77. …. Walla Walla CC beat CBC 3-1 in volleyball on Oct. 31. Morgan Ness led WWCC with 15 kills, while teammate Ocean Bryan added 12. Kourtney Collins led CBC with 7 kills. … Chiawana grad Summer Yates was named to the Pac-12’s all-freshmen women’s soccer team this week. Yates led the University of Washington (8-10-1) with 43 shots and 2 assists, and was second on the team with 3 goals. … Former CBC pitcher Anthony Alvarado is playing baseball next spring for Bellevue University in Nebraska.
