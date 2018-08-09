Kennewick American ends run at Cal Ripken World Series

The Kennewick American All-Stars had their stay at the Cal Ripken 10-year-old World Series come to an end Thursday in Vincennes, Ind.
Kennewick dropped a 6-5 game to Phipps Park All-Stars (West Palm Beach, Fla.), as its rally in the bottom of the sixth inning fell short.
KA finished 3-2 in American Division pool play to make the jump to bracket play, but Florida outhit Kennewick 9-4 and its pitching staff recorded nine strikeouts.
Florida, the No. 3 team from the National Division, jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, only to see KA come back to even the score as a Dylan Mamiya single sent two runs across the plate.
Florida would score twice more in the second and led 6-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Morgan Dodson and Karson Rawlings hit back-to-back singles with one out. Dodson scored on a fielder’s choice, while Rawlings went home on a single by Angel Correa for a 6-5 game.
Florida ended the game with its ninth strikeout of the day.
Kennewick’s pitching staff of Correa, Trayce Teagle and Hunter Van Hollebeke combined for eight strikeouts.
John Cimballa went 2-for-3 for Florida, driving in three runs. Julian DeJesus and Alonso Delgado each hit a double.
Delgado also pitched the first four innings, scattering three hits and striking out seven.
