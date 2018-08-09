Kennewick American has a team meeting after losing 6-5 to Florida on Thursday at the Cal Ripken 10-year-old World Series in Indiana. The team finished 3-3 at the tournament.
Kennewick American has a team meeting after losing 6-5 to Florida on Thursday at the Cal Ripken 10-year-old World Series in Indiana. The team finished 3-3 at the tournament. Courtesy of Jeremy Dimond
Kennewick American has a team meeting after losing 6-5 to Florida on Thursday at the Cal Ripken 10-year-old World Series in Indiana. The team finished 3-3 at the tournament. Courtesy of Jeremy Dimond

Other Local Sports

Kennewick American ends run at Cal Ripken World Series

By Annie Fowler

afowler@tricityherald.com

August 09, 2018 08:31 PM

Vincennes, Ind.

The Kennewick American All-Stars had their stay at the Cal Ripken 10-year-old World Series come to an end Thursday in Vincennes, Ind.

Kennewick dropped a 6-5 game to Phipps Park All-Stars (West Palm Beach, Fla.), as its rally in the bottom of the sixth inning fell short.

KA finished 3-2 in American Division pool play to make the jump to bracket play, but Florida outhit Kennewick 9-4 and its pitching staff recorded nine strikeouts.

Florida, the No. 3 team from the National Division, jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, only to see KA come back to even the score as a Dylan Mamiya single sent two runs across the plate.

Florida would score twice more in the second and led 6-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Morgan Dodson and Karson Rawlings hit back-to-back singles with one out. Dodson scored on a fielder’s choice, while Rawlings went home on a single by Angel Correa for a 6-5 game.

Florida ended the game with its ninth strikeout of the day.

Kennewick’s pitching staff of Correa, Trayce Teagle and Hunter Van Hollebeke combined for eight strikeouts.

John Cimballa went 2-for-3 for Florida, driving in three runs. Julian DeJesus and Alonso Delgado each hit a double.

Delgado also pitched the first four innings, scattering three hits and striking out seven.

  Comments  