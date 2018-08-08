Kennewick baseball team advances at Cal Ripken World Series

The Kennewick American All-Stars finished 3-2 in pool play at the Cal Ripken 10-year-old World Series, and secured a spot in bracket play in Vincennes, Ind.
KA dropped a 5-0 game to Pacific Southwest (Pearl City, Hawaii) on Wednesday. It was the first time Kennewick had been shut out in five games.
Tate Cissne had the lone hit – a double – for KA, which drew one walk and recorded 11 strikeouts.
Pearl City’s Alexander Tabangcura hit a double and drove in two runs, while Baren Banis pitched 4 1/3 innings, striking out nine.
Tabangcura finished on the mound, striking out two. Four KA pitchers recorded eight strikeouts, but walked five and scattered four hits.
Kennewick, the No. 2 team in the American Division, will play Southeast (West Palm Beach, Fla.) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of bracket play, which is single elimination.
