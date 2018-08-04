Kennewick American off to a good start at Cal Ripken World Series

Kennewick American is off to a good start at the Cal Ripken 10-year-old World Series, winning its first two games.
KA beat Riley, Ind., 6-5 in nine innings on Friday, then topped Vincennes Green 10-0 on Saturday as Angel Correa and Hunter Van Hollebeke combined for a three-hitter.
The Kennewick team, which leads the American Division at 2-0, is off Sunday, but returns to action Monday against Midwest Plains.
The top three teams from each pool advance to bracket play.
Saturday, Taron Carlson went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs for KA, while Dre Dimond had three hits, including a double. Karson Rawlings had two hits and drove in two runs.
Friday, KA and Riley were tied at 5 after six innings, and after two scoreless frames, KA’s Morgan Dodson hit a one-out single that pushed Tate Cissne across the plate for the winning run.
Trayce Teagle, Carlson, Dylan Mamiya and Morgan Dodson all had two hits for Kennewick. Dodson drove in three runs.
