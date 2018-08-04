Kennewick American off to a good start at Cal Ripken World Series

The Kennewick American 10U baseball team won its first two games at the Cal Ripken World Series in Vincennes, Ind. Team members include, back row: coaches Clayton Rawlings (from left), Aaron Teagle, Jeremy Dimond and Aaron Carlson. Middle row, Karson Rawlings, Wyatt Curtis, Morgan Dodson, Taron Carlson, Hunter Van Hollebeke, Dylan Mamiya and Deegan Quensenberry. Front row, Brady Mattson, Dre Dimond, Angel Correa, Trayce Teagle and Tate Cissne. Courtesy of Kennewick American