New team captain named for the Tri-City Americans upcoming WHL season

The Tri-City Americans have named Kyle Olson as the team captain for the upcoming 2019-20 Western Hockey League season.

Olson, 20, has spent his entire WHL career with the Americans.

“Kyle epitomizes the long tradition of team captains in our organization,” said Ams general manager Bob Tory in a news release.

“He has a tremendous work ethic, passion, and commitment to team success. Off-ice, Kyle is active in the community and treats teammates, fans and others with tremendous respect and humility.”

Olson becomes the Americans’ 30th team captain in franchise history.

Basketball in Richland

Don’t forget George Washington Way in Richland will be shut down in front of John Dam Plaza on Friday night through Sunday this weekend.

The See3Slam 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be going on. And it’s pretty big.

There are 26 divisions filled with 269 teams.

In addition, former Seattle SuperSonic “Slick” Watts will be demonstrating his Fun-Da-Mentals from his Watts Basketball Game Changer for Life program at the See3Slam Center Court from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Watts, by the way, will be bringing the Watt’s Basketball Youth Camp — founded by him and his son, Donald Watts — to Richland High School on Sept. 27-28.

Youth baseball

▪ The Richland National Little League 8-10 all-stars won again Tuesday at the state tournament in Gig Harbor, beating Pacific Little League 4-2. That makes Richland National just one of two teams left in the tournament undefeated. The other team is Sammamish, which will play Richland National at 6 p.m. Friday in the winners’ bracket championship. The winner of that game earns a berth into Sunday’s state title game.

▪ There is plenty of youth baseball going on in Kennewick on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The 12U 70s Southern Washington Cal Ripken state tournament is going on at the Kennewick American Baseball Complex on Olympia Street. Teams are involved in round-Robin play Thursday and Friday, with single-elimination playoffs on Saturday.

Besides Kennewick American, Black Hills, KWRL of Woodland, Longview and Puyallup have teams in the tournament. Games on Friday start at 9 a.m. The 12U 60s state tournament is being held at the Kennewick National complex on 4th Avenue. Teams are Black Hills, Hoquiam, Kennewick American, host Kennewick National and Puyallup.

Pool play began Thursday and runs through Friday night, with the single-elimination playoff format set for Saturday. Games on Friday begin at 9 a.m.

And the 9U Cal Ripken Southern Washington state tournament is also being held at the Kennewick American complex. Teams involved include Black Hill, host Kennewick American, Kennewick National, Longview, and Puyallup.

Pool play began Thursday and runs through Friday night, with the single-elimination playoff format set for Saturday.

Softball

Some of the better fastpitch softball teams in the state will also be in the Tri-Cities this weekend.

The USA Softball Washington State Tournament for 18U teams will be at Columbia Playfield in Richland, with the first games at 6 p.m. Friday, and the championship set for 2 p.m. Sunday.

The 10-team tournament will include three Tri-City-based Washington Angels squads: Washington Angels 16U Benson, Washington Angels Kinsey, and Washington Angels 18U Benson.

The 15-team 10U state tournament is also being held in Richland, starting with 8 a.m. Saturday games at both Columbia Playfield and Horn Rapids complexes. The championshiop is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Playfield.

Golf

▪ Zintel Creek Golf Club assistant pro Bradley Elzie tied for first with Nathan Miller of Leavenworth GC at the Central Washington Chapter of the PGA pro-am Monday at the Rope Rider Course in Roslyn. Both Elzie and Miller had 41 points in the Stableford format.

Other local professionals in the top 10 were Mike Schoner of Columbia Point in third with 37 points; Pasco GolfLand’s Mike Kasch and Craig Lanning, and Sun Willows’ Robert Wample II all tied for fourth at 36; and Meadow Springs’ JT Compher in eighth at 34.

Meadow Spring’s Jason Aichele is the leader in the season-long standings with 600 points. Kasch is second with 477.5, while Elzie sits in third at 436.25.

▪ Othello High School senior-to-be Patrick Azevedo was sitting in 121st place out of 206 golfers after Wednesday’s second round of the IMG Academy Junior World Championship at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Azevedo has fired rounds of 78 and 76 for a 154 total, with two rounds yet to be played.

▪ The three Mid-Columbians playing in the PNGA Men’s Amateur this week failed to get beyond stroke play. Kennewick’s Nick Mandell had a 73 at Chambers Bay and a 78 at Tacoma Golf & Country Club for a 151 total, which was 7-over par.

The cutline was at 6-over par. Richland’s Carl Underwood had a two-day total of 155 (plus-11), while Kennewick’s Pavin Combs finished at 157 (plus-13).

Other sports news

▪ Former Kamiakin quarterback Mike Reilly was 36-for-42 and 354 yards passing, with two TD passes against no interceptions, in a 36-32 BC Lions loss to the Calgary Stampeders in Canadian Football League play on June 29.

▪ Former Warden High and Columbia Basin College pitcher Arturo Reyes was released last summer by the St. Louis Cardinals organization. However, Reyes was signed Feb. 4 by the Tampa Bay Rays, was assigned to the Rays’ Double-A affiliate in Montgomery, Ala., before being promoted to Triple-A Durham on May 4.

In 12 starts at Durham, he’s gone 6-3 with a 3.97 earned run average, with 58 strikeouts in 65.2 innings. However, he was put on the 7-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to July 6.