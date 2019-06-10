Former Tri-City American scores to keep Bruins’ hopes alive in Stanley Cup finals

Talking With Brandon Carlo Tri-City Americans defenseman talks about winning a bronze medal with Team USA at the World Junior Championship. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tri-City Americans defenseman talks about winning a bronze medal with Team USA at the World Junior Championship.

Former Tri-City American Brandon Carlo scored another goal in Sunday night’s Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals.

Carlo, a defenseman, scored his second goal of the series against the St. Louis Blues, and it proved to be the game-winner in the Boston Bruins’ 5-1 victory over the Blues.

That forces a Game 7 on Wednesday in Boston, winner take all. The game starts at 5 p.m., and will be televised on NBC.





Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) and St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly (90) chase the puck during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Sunday. Scott Kane AP

Mitchell shines in WNBA

It didn’t take Kennewick High grad Leilani Mitchell long to get back into the flow of things after being signed by the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA last week.

Mitchell, a 10-year WNBA veteran, was cut by Phoenix right before the season began in late May.

But injuries and too many rookies forced the Mercury to bring her back last week to give the young team a more veteran presence.

In Mitchell’s first game last Thursday, she played 24 minutes and scored 8 points in the 58-56 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

In Sunday’s 94-87 win over the Indiana Fever, Mitchell once again came off the bench, playing 25 minutes, scoring 17 points and dishing out six assists.

Northwest League gets ready

Tri-City Dust Devils players reported on Monday to Gesa Stadium in Pasco, and will spend the next few days working together and practicing as the Northwest League begins play on Friday.

The Dust Devils — an affiliate team for the San Diego Padres — open the season at home Friday against the Everett AquaSox, the Seattle Mariners’ farm club. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m., and it’s opening-night post-game fireworks, plus team schedule magnets night.

• Othello High grad David Garza Jr., will open the season with the Hillsboro Hops of the Northwest League. Garza was drafted a year ago by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He spent most of the 2018 summer playing the the Arizona Rookie League before getting moved up to Hillsboro for the final week of the regular season.

NCAA track and field

All four Mid-Columbians competing in the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships last weekend in Austin, Texas, earned some sort of All-American status.

Kamiakin High grad Andrea Stapleton-Johnson finished ninth out of 24 competitors in the women’s high jump on Saturday, giving her second-team All-American status. Stapleton-Johnson, competing for BYU, cleared 5 feet, 10 inches.

College Place’s Kenneth Rooks, a true freshman at BYU, placed 11th out of 12 runners in the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase. Rooks ran the event on Friday night, finishing in 9:00.53.

Walla Walla grad Mitch Jacobson, competing for Washington State University in the men’s high jump on Friday, placed 19th out of 24 competitors. Jacobson cleared 7 feet, ½ inch for a personal best mark for the WSU sophomore. That earned him All-American honorable mention status.

Finally, Hanford High grad Ben Kelly ran the anchor leg for Iowa State’s men’s 4x400 relay on Thursday. The team failed to make the finals, but it earned second-team All-American honors.

Hanford High signings

Here is the latest group of signing ceremony participants, this one from Hanford High School recently: Grace Arnold, women’s cross country and track, Western Washington University; Gabriel Cach, men’s golf, Whitworth University; Jared DeVine, football, Linfield University; Joseph Duberstein, baseball, Yakima Valley Community College; Jack Elliott, men’s swimming, Ashland University; Beau Franklin, men’s track, Central Washington University; Hayden Henry, men’s wrestling, Highline Community College; Macy Jensen, women’s volleyball, Eastern Oregon University; John Markillie, men’s swimming, Maine Maritime Academy; Conner Milliken, football, Kansas Wesleyan; Caleb Olson, men’s cross country and track, Liberty University (Va.); Taylor Robbins, women’s wrestling, Southern Oregon University; Payton Thompson, women’s soccer, Walla Walla Community College; Conner Woodcock, men’s cross country and track, Northwest Christian University (Eugene, Ore.); Skyler Younkin, men’s swimming, Purdue University.

• This is the final week for Hanford High athletic director Eric Davis, who will be moving over to Chief Jo Middle School in Richland to become an assistant principal.

Notes

• Kamiakin pitcher Trystan Vrieling, who is headed this fall to Gonzaga University, tossed four innings in a losing effort for Team Rainier in the Washington State Baseball Coaches Association All-State Game on Sunday in Yakima. Vrieling gave up no earned runs, scattered four hits, and struck out four batters. But Team Adams came back later in the game to win the contest 5-1.

• The Tri-Cities Fire fell on the road to the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks 66-28 in American West Conference indoor football play Saturday night. That makes the Fire 0-8 this season. The team’s next contest will be this Saturday, June 15, against the Reno Express at the Toyota Center. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

• The Tri-Cities Alliance FC fell 5-2 on the road Sunday to the Washington Premier in Evergreen Premier League soccer play. Hector Magana scored in the third minute for the Alliance, and teammate Miguel Chavez added a goal in the 76th minute. But the Alliance had no answer for Washington Premier’s Brandon Madsen, who scored four goals in the contest.

The Alliance falls to 0-2-3 on the EPL season. Its next contest is set for June 22 at Edgar Brown Stadium against the Seattle Stars. The game starts at 5 p.m.