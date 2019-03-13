Former Tri-City American is winningest goaltender in the Canadiens’ 110-year history

Former Tri-City American Carey Price became the winningest goaltender in the Montreal Canadiens’ 110-year history on Tuesday.
The moment came when the Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1.
It was Prices’ 315th win in net, supplanting the great Jacques Plante in win totals.
The fact that Price is a former Tri-City American hockey player makes it even better.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Price finished his Ams career in 2007, and having been drafted in 2005 by Montreal, ended up playing for the Canadiens the following season.
Now 31, Price is in the first year of an eight-year, $84 million contract with Montreal.
So by the time he is finished with his career, he should put a huge distance between himself and Plante in the wins column. His teammates love him for how hard he works, even in the off season.
For a few weeks last summer, Price could be found at Gold’s Gym in Kennewick working out for a couple hours a day as he and his wife Angela visited her parents in the Tri-Cities.
Those who have watched how hard Price has worked over the years aren’t surprised at what he’s accomplished.
And there are many more years to come for him.
Americans prepare for the playoffs
Price’s former team, the Americans, see their regular season wind down this coming weekend.
The Ams are the top wild card team in the Western Conference with a 34-26-4-1 record.
That means Tri-City will play the division winner (U.S. or British Columbia) with the second most standings points in the first round of the playoffs.
They are all best-of-seven games. If the season ended right now, that would be Everett.
The Silvertips have 96 points after Tuesday night’s games.
Vancouver is the B.C. Division champ with 98 points.
The Ams played host to Seattle on Wednesday night, then play host to Spokane on Friday (7:05 p.m.), and finish the regular season at Spokane (7:05) on Saturday night.
Mack Strong coming to town
Former Seattle Seahawks fullback Mack Strong is the featured speaker for this year’s Tri-Cities area Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Night of Champions dinner.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. March 22, and it’s at the Southridge Sports Complex.
The event celebrates the work of FCA in this region, and helps raise money to support the program. FCA is an international ministry that challenges coaches and athletes on the professional, college, high school, junior high and youth levels to use sports to impact their world.
In the Tri-Cities alone, FCA has over 1,000 students involved in the organization.
The public is invited to attend, and pre-sale costs for the dinner are $25 a person. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door the night of the event for $30.
Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/athletedinner. For more information, contact Zenon Thornton at 509-542-7661.
F1 on Netflix
I haven’t really ever followed Formula 1 racing, since most of it happens overseas.
But after binge watching “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” this past week with my wife, I’m now interested in following it.
It’s a Netflix series that came out March 8, and it gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the racing series through 10 episodes based on the 2018 Formula One World Championship.
Highly recommend it.
The running season begins
It always seems the local running scene doesn’t begin its calendar years until the St. Patrick Day Foot Race and Leprechaun Dash are held.
That happens this Saturday near Kimo’s and R.F. McDougall’s in Columbia Park. Put on the the 3 Rivers Road Runners Club, the Foot Race has 5K and 10K divisions.
Runners head into the park, then at sometime they turn back around and make their way back to Kimo’s and the finish line.
The last time I ran it (5K), more like walk, then jog, I begged fellow runners to tell me where the turnaround was.
When I made my final ascent up the hill to the finish line, the crowd began to scream and yell for me.
It pumped me up, and I found the extra strength from within to run harder.
These new-found friends of mine had inspired me to finish hard — until I heard the footsteps on the pavement of the lead runner of the 10K race grow louder until he passed me.
They had been cheering for him.
Still, the episode did cut some seconds off of my time. Right now, at least 1,300 runners are registered for the 5K and 10K combined.
I would imagine almost as many elementary and middle school kids are registered for the 1-mile Leprechaun Dash.
But you can still register late: from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Friday, at the Richland Community Center; or at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Kimo’s.
Prep baseball
The first rankings have come out this week in high school baseball via the Washington Baseball Poll.
There is some local representation. In Class 3A, Kennewick is ranked third, while Southridge is fourth.
In Class 1A, College Place gets the nod at No. 5, while Connell is 10th.
Comments