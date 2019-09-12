Working to create a level playing field

Drone: Turf installation at Kennewick High School Employees from Field Turf USA in Tualatin, Ore. install sections of artificial field turf for the new practice football field and track area that’s part of the replacement project of Kennewick High School. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Employees from Field Turf USA in Tualatin, Ore. install sections of artificial field turf for the new practice football field and track area that’s part of the replacement project of Kennewick High School.

Employees from Field Turf USA in Tualatin, Ore., pull a section of artificial field turf taut Thursday morning for the new practice football field and track area that’s part of the replacement project of Kennewick High School.

The estimated $87.4 million project features a new two-story building to replace the existing building, which opened in 1951.

The 292,600-square-foot building will have a capacity of 2,000 students.

