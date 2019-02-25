Elite defensive linemen, Kyler Murray’s risky move away from baseball headline 2019 NFL combine

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray throws a pass during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Oakland Athletics remain hopeful of seeing Heisman Trophy winner Murray in their baseball uniform when spring training begins next month. While the Oklahoma quarterback declared for the NFL draft last week, the prized outfielder could report to A’s spring training in Mesa, Arizona--and he has an invite to big league camp. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Wilfredo Lee AP