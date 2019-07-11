NBA Supersonic legend will be at See3Slam

Look out for this NBA Supersonic legend at See3Slam NBA Supersonic legend Slick Watts will be at See3Slam tournament in Richland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NBA Supersonic legend Slick Watts will be at See3Slam tournament in Richland.

NBA Supersonic legend Slick Watts will be center court on Saturday at See3Slam, working with youth on basketball fundamentals.

The fourth annual, all ages 3-on-3 basketball tournament is Saturday and Sunday.

There will be food, entertainment, a new Tri-CU Credit Union $1000 Cool Cash Splash and a shoot out contest with the chance of winning a 2018 Nissan Versa SV Sedan.

George Washington Way will be closed to traffic near John Dam Plaza beginning Friday at 6 p.m., through about 7 p.m. Sunday.

Watts will be back Sept. 27-28 hosting the Watt’s Basketball Youth Camp at Richland High School. For more information about the clinic visit http://wattsbasketball.com/ .