Kamiakin girls place third; Richland boys finish fourth at state tournaments

The Kamiakin girls finished third at the WIAA 3A state basketball tournament on Saturday, while the Richland boys placed fourth in the 4A state tournament.
The Tri-Cities Prep girls and the Sunnyside Christian boys were playing for state titles on Saturday night in Spokane.
Kamiakin girls 64, Garfield 58
The Braves used an 18-11 second quarter to take control of the game in the Tacoma Dome.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
It was a good comeback for the Braves (24-3), who lost to Prairie in overtime in the state semifinals on Friday.
“That was pretty cool,” said Kamiakin coach Lane Schumacher. “You never know what you’re going to get the day after a tough, emotional loss. But we turned around and played a phenomenal team in Garfield. It was nice to get that one.”
Seniors Rylie Clark and Oumou Toure scored 20 points each, with Toure adding 10 rebounds. Another senior, Alexa Hazel, finished her high school career with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Sahcari Davis led fifth-place Garfield with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Schumacher loses some outstanding seniors to graduation in Toure, Hazel, Symone Brown, Rylie Clark and Salee Westermeyer.
“It’s such a bittersweet deal,” said Schumacher. “It comes to an end so quickly. After the game you go do radio, takes pictures, then go into the locker room and celebrate with the team. Then the reality hits that you’re not going to show up for practice on Monday. I’ve been with this group all year, and with these seniors for four years.”
Richland boys 74, Puyallup 66
The Bombers jumped out to a 23-15 first quarter lead and never looked back to earn the Class 4A fourth-place trophy.
Cole Northrop capped his high school career with 26 points for the Bombers, who finished with a 23-5 record.
Garrett Streufert finished his prep career with 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Fellow senior Cody Sanderson added 12 points. Another senior, Dhaunye Guice, added eight assists.
Jaeden Ingram led Puyallup with 22 points as the Vikings finished sixth.
For Richland, it was a great bounce-back after losing to Federal Way in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
“Our guys played really well,” said Richland coach Earl Streufert. “Especially with an 8 a.m. game. We just got out-athleted by Federal Way, but we battled back to win two games.”
The Bombers will graduate all but one player off this year’s roster.
“It’ll be a new challenge next year,” said Streufert. “It was a hard one to let go today. I’ve had guys compete hard before. But I haven’t had guys who have competed that hard for that long. It’s been a long run with these guys. Three years.”
Tri-Cities Prep girls 54, LaConner 39
The Jaguars defense helped stifle the Braves’ offense as La Conner shot just 28 percent (13 for 46) from the floor in the Class 2B state semifinals on Friday night at the Spokane Arena.
That means Tri-Cities Prep (27-1) was to play Liberty of Spangle for the state championship at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Against La Conner, Prep also had 19 steals, and the Jaguars shot 53 percent (25 of 47) from the floor.
Sophomore Talia von Oelhoffen scored a game-high 24 points, adding 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Jaguars. Teammate McKenna Martinez had 12 points.
Justine Benson led the Braves with 19 points.
Sunnyside Christian boys 57, Muckleshoot Tribal 44
Ross Faber scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Lucas Dykstra added 16 points and Kyler Marsh 12 as Sunnyside Christian beat Muckleshoot Tribal in the Class 1B state semifinals on Friday night in the Spokane Arena.
With the victory, Sunnyside Christian (25-1) was to play Yakama Tribal (19-8) at 5 p.m. Saturday for the state championship.
Both schools are members of the 1B Greater Columbia Gorge League and have already met three times this season, with SSC leading 2-1. However, Yakama Tribal has been the only school to hand the Knights a loss this season.
In Friday’s game, SSC broke open a close game by outscoring Muckleshoot 34-19 in the second half. SSC scored 18 points off of turnovers.
Kobe Courville led Muckleshoot with 17 points.
Sunnyside Christian girls 45, Mount Vernon Christian 26
Krista den Hoed scored 10 points and had five steals, and teammate Sydney Banks added 10 points as Sunnyside Christian placed fourth at the girls 1B state tournament.
The Knights jumped out to a 16-4 first quarter lead and never looked back. Defensively, SSC held Mount Vernon Christian to just 16 percent shooting (8 for 50) from the floor.
Comments