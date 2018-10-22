Rockets and Lakers players react to Paul & Rondo fight

A former top executive of the Sacramento Kings is suspected of siphoning off $13.4 million from two of the team’s top sponsors and using the funds to purchase beachfront property in Southern California, sources have told The Sacramento Bee.
The NCAA announced major changes to its rules in an effort to crack down on college basketball corruption. The changes include players being able to hire an agent, and being able to return to school if they're not drafted into the NBA.
A massive brawl between a referee and players broke out during an AAU basketball game between R.A.W. Athletics and the Houston Raptors on Sunday, July 9. The Emerson Police Department has launched an investigation into the brawl.
Just because basketball players tend to be tall, doesn't mean that those who are below average height can't have an impact in the sport. Here are the shortest players in the NCAA Tournament to keep an eye on.
A tornado swept through Two Guns, Arizona, on October 21, prompting a brief 20-minute tornado warning to be issued by the National Weather Service. The tornado was spotted by the I-40 highway near Two Guns, Arizona, but dissipated quickly.
Prince Harry told a well-wisher at the Invictus Games in Sydney that he’s hoping his and Meghan’s first born will be a girl. Harry was at a cycling event on October 21 when a woman called to him, “I hope it’s a girl.” Harry replied, “So do I.”
