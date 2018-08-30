Sacramento Kings exec accused of stealing millions for beachfront property
A former top executive of the Sacramento Kings is suspected of siphoning off $13.4 million from two of the team’s top sponsors and using the funds to purchase beachfront property in Southern California, sources have told The Sacramento Bee.
