Tri-City Dust Devils, prep basketball top highlights of the past 21 years

Former Tri-City Dust Devils Charlie Blackmon, who now plays for the Colorado Rockies, has had outstanding games with batting .405 with 4 home runs and 24 RBIs. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

My next installment of 21 for 21, the top Mid-Columbia sports stories of the past 21 years, involves professional baseball in the Tri-Cities.

The century started out with the final season of the Tri-Cities Posse, an original member of the independent Western Baseball League.

The Posse played its final season in 2000, completing a 6-year run that started in the 1995 season with a new ballpark in Pasco.

But in 2001, the owners of the Portland Rockies of the affiliated Northwest League moved their franchise to Pasco, and the Tri-City Dust Devils — an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies —were born.

The Rockies stayed with the Dust Devils for 14 seasons before the San Diego Padres became the local team’s affiliate from 2015 to 2019.

During all of that time, area baseball fans were able to watch young players perform, some of them on their eventual way to becoming a Major League player.

During the past 21 years, the Dust Devils played for the Northwest League championship five different times — 2007, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

The best team might have been the 2009 group, with Fred Ocasio as manager. That squad earned 47 regular-season wins before losing to the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes in the title series.In fact, all five times the Dust Devils were in the championship series, they finished second.

But it was the talent that made fans come out. Here is a list of some notable players who donned the Tri-City uniform:

Outfielder Charlie Blackmon, who has played in 1,119 games for the Rockies.

Eric Lauer, now a starting pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Joey Lucchesi, now a starting pitcher for the Padres.

Phil Maton, a reliever for the Cleveland Indians.

Antonio Senzatela, a current starting pitcher for the Rockies.

Outfielder Ryan Spilborghs, who played in 619 MLB games, all for the Rockies.

Pedro Strop, who played shortstop for Tri-City but was later converted to a flame-throwing reliever. Strop, currently a free agent, has appeared in 559 MLB games.

Fernando Tatis, Jr., the current slugging Padres shortstop.

Russell Wilson, an infielder who — while with the Dust Devils — was the starting quarterback for North Carolina State and always had his playbook with him that 2012 season. Wilson would eventually transfer to Wisconsin, lead the Badgers to the Rose Bowl, before becoming an All-Pro and Super Bowl winning quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.

21 For 21: Prep basketball

High school basketball in the Mid-Columbia has had its share of great moments these past 21 years, and therefore gets a mention in my 21 for 21 series.

For the bigger schools, just getting out of Eastern Washington to the state tournament can be rough journey, especially for Tri-City schools having to go through the Greater Spokane League’s best.

But some of our better moments have occurred when that happened.

Our smaller schools have also had some great success.

Here are some of the top moments for the Mid-Columbia in prep basketball these past 21 years: