Tri-City Dust Devils
See the Dust Devils for $1 tonight in winner-take-all Game 5 playoff matchup against Hillsboro
See the Tri-City Dust Devils advance to the finals
It all comes down to one game.
The Tri-City Dust Devils and the Hillsboro Hops will play the fifth and final game of the Northwest League Championship series at 7:15 p.m. today at Gesa Stadium in Pasco.
Winner-take-all style.
The Dust Devils won Game 4 on Tuesday night, 6-0, to even the series 2-2.
In honor of the victims of 9-11, and to celebrate Game 5, the Dust Devils are selling all general admission tickets for tonight’s contest for $1 each. All proceeds from those sales will be donated to the VFW 5785.
To purchase your $1 general admission seats, visit the team’s box office at 6200 Burden Blvd., in Pasco; or call the team office at 509-544-8789.
The Dust Devils have had to pull even twice now in this series.
On Tuesday night, pitchers Jason Blanchard, Wen-Hua Sung and Ethan Elliott combined for the shutout, scattering seven hits.
Tri-City got on the board in the second inning when Matthew Acosta took a Marcus Tineo pitch over the right centerfield wall for a two-run home run.
Acosta had missed Monday’s Game 3 after getting hit in the head with a pitch in Sunday’s Game 2 in Hillsboro. But he recovered well enough to give the Dust Devils the lead for good on Tuesday.
Tri-City took advantage of some wild pitching to score three more runs in the fifth inning, as Jack Stronach – and then Luke Becker – each walked with the bases loaded to force in runs.
Nick Gatewood added another run in the same inning as he hit a sacrifice fly.
The Dust Devils added another run in the sixth, when Logan Driscoll hit another sacrifice fly.
Tri-City manager Mike McCoy has named Nick Thwaits the starter for tonight’s game. Thwaits opened the 2019 regular season as the team’s starter. Hillsboro is expected to counter with right-hander Conor Grammes.
Jeff Morrow is the former sports editor of the Herald.
Comments