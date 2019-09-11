See the Dust Devils for $1 tonight in winner-take-all Game 5 playoff matchup against Hillsboro

See the Tri-City Dust Devils advance to the finals The Tri-City Dust Devils played the Hillsboro Hops Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium in Pasco during Game 4 of the Northwest League baseball playoff series. Tri-City won 6-0. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tri-City Dust Devils played the Hillsboro Hops Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium in Pasco during Game 4 of the Northwest League baseball playoff series. Tri-City won 6-0.

It all comes down to one game.

The Tri-City Dust Devils and the Hillsboro Hops will play the fifth and final game of the Northwest League Championship series at 7:15 p.m. today at Gesa Stadium in Pasco.

Winner-take-all style.

The Dust Devils won Game 4 on Tuesday night, 6-0, to even the series 2-2.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In honor of the victims of 9-11, and to celebrate Game 5, the Dust Devils are selling all general admission tickets for tonight’s contest for $1 each. All proceeds from those sales will be donated to the VFW 5785.

To purchase your $1 general admission seats, visit the team’s box office at 6200 Burden Blvd., in Pasco; or call the team office at 509-544-8789.

The Dust Devils have had to pull even twice now in this series.

Dust Devils’ Jason Blanchard (26) pitches during game four of the Northwest League Finals against the Hillsboro Hops at Gesa Stadium on Tuesday. Dust Devil defeated Hops 6-0. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

On Tuesday night, pitchers Jason Blanchard, Wen-Hua Sung and Ethan Elliott combined for the shutout, scattering seven hits.

Tri-City got on the board in the second inning when Matthew Acosta took a Marcus Tineo pitch over the right centerfield wall for a two-run home run.

Acosta had missed Monday’s Game 3 after getting hit in the head with a pitch in Sunday’s Game 2 in Hillsboro. But he recovered well enough to give the Dust Devils the lead for good on Tuesday.

Tri-City took advantage of some wild pitching to score three more runs in the fifth inning, as Jack Stronach – and then Luke Becker – each walked with the bases loaded to force in runs.

Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Matthew Acosta (6) throws the ball during Game 4 of the Northwest League playoff finals against the Hillsboro Hops at Gesa Stadium on Tuesday. The Dust Devil defeated the Hops 6-0. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Nick Gatewood added another run in the same inning as he hit a sacrifice fly.

The Dust Devils added another run in the sixth, when Logan Driscoll hit another sacrifice fly.

Tri-City manager Mike McCoy has named Nick Thwaits the starter for tonight’s game. Thwaits opened the 2019 regular season as the team’s starter. Hillsboro is expected to counter with right-hander Conor Grammes.

Jeff Morrow is the former sports editor of the Herald.