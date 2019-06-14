Just in time for the season opener, Dust Devils bulk up with San Diego Padres draftees

Dust Devils manager Mike McCoy previews 2019 season Manager Mike McCoy of the Tri-City Dust Devils previews the team's players for the 2019 Northwest League baseball season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Manager Mike McCoy of the Tri-City Dust Devils previews the team's players for the 2019 Northwest League baseball season.

The Tri-City Dust Devils, who opened the Northwest League season Friday night, got their first batch of 2019 San Diego Padres draftees assigned to them Wednesday.

San Diego’s second-round draft pick, catcher Logan Driscoll out of George Mason University, will start the season in the Tri-Cities.

Other draft picks added to Manager Mike McCoy’s Tri-Cities team include 7th-round pick Connor Lehmann, a right-handed pitcher; 9th-rounder Jason Blanchard, a left-handed pitcher; and lefty pitcher Ethan Elliott, a 10th-rounder.

Also assigned to the team are outfielder Matthew Acosta (11th round), RHP Deacon Medders (20th), and RHP Jason Reynolds (32nd).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mike McCoy

LHP Ramon Lopez was moved to Tri-City from Midwest League affiliate Fort Wayne.

The additions bump the team’s roster up from 26 players to 34 – 19 pitchers, four catchers, seven infielders, and four outfielders.

The Dust Devils open the season with a three-game series at home against the Everett AquaSox, the Seattle Mariners’ farm club. First pitch each night – Friday, Saturday and Sunday – is 7:15 p.m.

• Mariners fans may get a glimpse of the team’s top two draft picks this weekend. First-round pick George Kirby, a right-handed pitcher, and second-round selection Brandon Williamson, a lefty pitcher, signed their contracts in Everett earlier this week

Community college baseball

Columbia Basin College’s head coach Brent Wyatt has stepped down after he led the Hawks to a 25-19 season.

CBC athletic director Scott Rogers has advertised the opening for the head coaching position, which will also be combined with on-campus retention specialist responsibilities.

That means CBC will have its head baseball coach back on campus full time for the first time since Rogers retired after the 2008 season.

Rogers said he hopes to have a new coach on campus by early July.

Meanwhile, Wyatt texted what looks like a good number of his sophomores are moving on to four-year schools: Jonah Callaghan is going to George Washington, Ryan Dearing will play at Northwest Nazarene, Connor Kiffer is headed to Southern Illinois University, Zac Marks will play at York College (Nebraska), Hunter Mulderig will join up with Indiana Tech, Gavin Peterson will play for Jamestown University, Eric Towsley is headed to East Central University in Oklahoma, and Robert Voortmeyer is likely to sign with Utah Valley.

• Final stat leaders for the CBC baseball team this spring: pitcher Jonah Callaghan (2.70 earned run average); Ryan Dearing (33 runs, 20 stolen bases); Kody Kehl (.360 batting average); Connor Kiffer (four home runs, 43 RBIs, 33 runs); pitcher Shane Martin (eight wins); pitcher Carter Steele (three saves); and pitcher Robert Voortmeyer (75 strikeouts).

• Former CBC pitcher Elliott Cribby has been hired to be the University of Washington baseball team’s associate head coach, pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.

• Stat leaders for Blue Mountain CC this spring included sophomore Dylan Grogan (Stanfield) with six pitching victories and 84 strikeouts; and freshman Carsten Manderbach (Hanford), scoring 38 runs.

• Some local guys who led Walla Walla Community College’s baseball team in stats this season: Carson Green (Kamiakin) with eight home runs and 39 RBIs; Lane Hailey (Southridge) with a .384 batting average; and pitcher Brady Woods (Stanfield) with a 3.94 earned run average.

Community college softball

Samantha Cissne is shown in this file photo. Cissne had an outstanding freshman season for Columbia Basin College. Courtesy of Chiawana High School

Here’s a look at what area athletes made the NWAC East softball all-star team this spring:

Walla Walla Community College had four players on the first team – freshman Gabby Beckstrom, infielder; sophomore Brynnan Carpenter, DH-DP; sophomore Abby Giles, pitcher; and sophomore outfielder Kira Haskell.

Walla Walla CC freshman Cailtin Crist made the second team as an outfielder, while Columbia Basin College had two players on the second team – freshman infielder Miranda Camacho and freshman utility player Samantha Cissne.

• Cissne made a good case to be the Hawks’ MVP. She led the team (or was co-leader) in four major offensive categories: 42 runs, four home runs, 32 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases. Other leaders include Kylie Koszykowski (four homers), Sofia Sallas (32 RBIs), Miranda Camacho (.414 batting average), pitcher Vanessa Hoke (six wins, 77 strikeouts), and Amanda Brown (5.42 ERA).

Notes

• Josh Jelinek, whom many know as the offensive coordinator for the Richland High football team the past few years, will become the athletic director at Hanford High School starting July 1. He replaces Eric Davis, who moves over to Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland to become an assistant principal.

• Walla Walla CC sophomore women’s basketball player Kate Renfro signed to play for College of Idaho the next few seasons.

• Walla Walla CC sophomore men’s basketball player Damen Thacker will be at the University of Idaho next season.

• Hermiston senior Hayden Cissna will play men’s tennis next year at Treasure Valley Community College.

• Richland High grad April Utecht finished her softball career at the University of Oregon by hitting a team-leading 10 home runs and walking a Ducks best 36 times. Utecht also had 29 RBIs and hit .265 for the 22-30 Ducks.

• Redshirt senior pitcher Karver Pate (CBC) went 3-2, striking out 50 batters over 55 innings, for 12-35 Northern Colorado’s baseball team this season.

• Senior pitcher Cameron Richman (DeSales) went 1-2 with a 4.95 earned run average for the 25-27 University of Portland baseball team this spring. Richman also fanned 42 batters.

• Junior outfielder Sean Coffey (Walla Walla CC) hit .376 with 27 RBIs in 44 games this season for Hawaii Pacific’s baseball team (22-27) this spring.

• Other recent signings: Kennewick High grad Austin Albertin, who has competed at Spokane Community College the past two seasons, will run track next year for Central Washington University; and Kennewick High senior Mason Machart will play baseball at St. Martin’s University.

• Sunnyside senior-to-be Mike Rivera, a speedy wide receiver, has received an offer to play for the University of Idaho.

• Kamiakin senior-to-be Tanner Sullins, a lineman, has received an offer to play at Whitworth University.

• Hermiston athletic director Larry Usher says he will recommend to the school board, at its next meeting on July 8, that they consider Maloree Moss to be the next girls varsity head basketball coach for Hermiston High. Moss, a former Hermiston player who went on to play at Eastern Oregon University, has been the varsity assistant for the past three years and is a teacher at Hermiston. She would replaced Juan Rodriguez, who will become an assistant principal at Armand Larive Middle School this fall.

Jeff Morrow is a former sports editor for the Herald.