Cactus League, Arizona officials asks MLB to delay spring training start due to COVID-19

The Mariners, like the rest of their Cactus League opponents, were planning to make their annual spring training trip to Arizona next month, with pitchers, catchers and position players scheduled to report midway through February.

But, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, and has surged in the state, that time frame now seems in question.

Monday, the Cactus League, which hosts the Mariners and 14 other major league teams each spring in the greater Phoenix area, sent a letter to MLB commissioner Robert Manfred stating it would be “wise to delay the start of spring training” due to the COVID-19 situation in Maricopa County.

The letter, which has been widely shared on social media, was signed by the league’s executive director Bridget Binsbacher, the leaders of all eight Cactus League cities — including Phoenix city manager Ed Zuercher, Mesa Mayor John Giles, Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega, Tempe Mayor Andrew Ching, Surprise Mayor Skip Hall, Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers, Goodyear Mayor Georgia Lord and Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat — and Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community president Martin Harvier.

The full text of the letter is below:

“Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Cactus League has formed a task force to ensure that our 10 spring training facilities are prepared to host the 2021 spring training season in a manner that is safe for all involved. We stand ready to work with you on the final preparation and outcome to begin the season.

“Last week, leaders of all eight Cactus League cities and the tribal community had the opportunity to meet with Major League Baseball representatives and provide an update on our efforts as the February reporting date for Major League Baseball players approaches.

“We are grateful to MLB for its partnership and unified in our commitment to provide a safe, secure environment; to that end, the task force has worked to ensure that ballparks are able to meet COVID-19 protocols such as pod seating, social distancing and contactless transactions. But in view of the current state of the pandemic in Maricopa County — with one of the nation’s highest infection rates — we believe it is wise to delay the start of spring training to allow for the COVID-19 situation to improve here. This position is based on public data from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which projects a sharp decline in infections in Arizona by mid-March (an estimated 9,712 daily infections on Feb. 15 and 3,072 daily infections on March 15).

“We understand that any decision to delay spring training cannot be made unilaterally by MLB. As leaders charged with protecting public health, and as committed, longtime partners in the spring training industry, we want you to know that we stand united on this point.

“We appreciate the opportunity to offer input and thank MLB for its collaboration in assisting our facilities as they prepare for the 2021 spring training season. We welcome further discussions as needed.”

Per the Arizona Department of Health Services website, the state has reported 727,895 cases and 12,239 deaths since the pandemic began. Maricopa County’s cases (452,925) and deaths (6,951) account for more than half of the state’s totals, according to the state DOH’s data dashboard.

The county reported 3,763 of the state’s 5,321 new cases in the most recent update Monday.

Arizona’s 95.1 average daily cases per 100,000 in the past seven days are the highest in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Major League Baseball Players Association responded to the Cactus League letter with its own statement just before noon Monday.

“Although we have not received any communication directly, the MLBPA is aware of a letter that has been distributed today by the Cactus League Association,” the statement says.

“The letter states that after meeting with Major League Baseball, the Cactus League Association ‘believes it is wise’ to delay the start of Spring Training in Arizona. The letter correctly notes that MLB does not have the ability to unilaterally make this decision.

“While we, of course, share the goals of a safe Spring Training and regular season, MLB has repeatedly assured us that it has instructed its teams to be prepared for an on time start to Spring Training and the Regular Season and we continue to devote all our efforts to making sure that takes place as safely as possible.”