Mariners 2020 roster tracker: Who’s in, who’s out and who’s staying in Seattle

Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in September he doesn’t expect to be as active this offseason as he was last year.
“I know you probably take it with a grain of salt because I’m the one saying it,” Dipoto joked.
The Mariners made a few whopping deals to overhaul their farm system in 2018, acquiring top prospects like outfielder Jarred Kelenic and starters Justin Dunn and Justus Sheffield. While the heavy lifting seems to be done, and Seattle’s up-and-comers have already shown significant progress, Dipoto will surely continue to tinker as the Mariners aim to make a run at the playoffs by 2021.
This page will be updated as the Mariners make roster moves this offseason to let you know who’s in, who’s out and who’s staying in Seattle.
MARINERS ROSTER TRACKER
Additions and departures listed are those who were added to the Mariners’ 40-man roster or who have left the organization. Significant minor league moves are listed below.
ADDITIONS
The Mariners have not added any players since the end of the season as of Oct. 29. The 40-man roster is currently at 37 players.
DEPARTURES
RHP Anthony Bass, 31 years old
▪ Claimed off waivers by Toronto on Oct. 29
OF Keon Broxton, 29
▪ Declined outright to Triple-A Tacoma and elected free agency on Oct. 29
RHP Matt Wisler, 27
▪ Claimed off waivers by Minnesota on Oct. 29
INF Ryon Healy, 27
▪ Outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Oct. 28 after ending season on 60-day IL, declined assignment and elected free agency on Oct. 29
STILL ON 40-MAN
RHP Austin Adams, 28
RHP Dan Altavilla, 27
RHP Gerson Bautista, 24
RHP Brandon Brennan, 28
RHP Justin Dunn, 24
RHP Matt Festa, 26
LHP Marco Gonzales, 27
RHP Zac Grotz, 26
LHP Taylor Guilbeau, 26
RHP Felix Hernandez, 33
LHP Yusei Kikuchi, 28
LHP Wade LeBlanc, 35
RHP Matt Magill, 29
RHP Reggie McClain, 26
LHP Tommy Milone, 32
LHP Ricardo Sanchez, 22
LHP Justus Sheffield, 23
RHP Erik Swanson, 26
RHP Sam Tuivailala, 27
RHP Arodys Vizcaino, 28
▪ Ended season on 60-day IL, not on 40-man
RHP Art Warren, 26
C Tom Murphy, 28
C Omar Narvaez, 27
SS J.P. Crawford, 24
2B Dee Gordon, 31
INF Shed Long, 24
INF Tim Lopes, 25
UTIL Dylan Moore, 27
UTIL Austin Nola, 29
3B Kyle Seager, 31
DH/1B Daniel Vogelbach, 26
INF Donnie Walton, 25
OF Braden Bishop, 26
OF Jake Fraley, 24
OF Mitch Haniger, 28
OF Kyle Lewis, 24
OF Domingo Santana, 27
OF Mallex Smith, 26
OTHER MOVES
RHP Chasen Bradford, 30
▪ Outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Oct. 28 after ending season on 60-day IL
RHP Connor Sadzeck, 28
▪ Outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Oct. 28 after ending season on 60-day IL
