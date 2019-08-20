Mariners call up outfielder Jake Fraley, place Domingo Santana on 10-day IL

Seattle Mariners’ Jake Fraley in action against the Chicago Cubs in a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz. AP

Outfielder Jake Fraley, the No. 8 prospect in the Seattle Mariners organization, is headed to the big leagues, the club announced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old’s official promotion comes hours after he was spotted leaving Cheney Stadium on Monday afternoon, prior to Triple-A Tacoma’s game. He had been with the Rainiers since June after opening the season with Double-A Arkansas.

An offseason acquisition in the trade that sent former catcher Mike Zunino to the Rays, Fraley has risen through Seattle’s ranks quickly, and was slashing at .298/.365/.545 with 27 doubles, five triples, 19 homers, 80 RBIs and 22 stolen bases through 99 games in the minors.

He will be available for Seattle’s second game in Tampa Bay on Tuesday evening and will make his MLB debut with his first appearance.

Domingo Santana, who has battled elbow soreness for several weeks, was sent to the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

This story will be updated.