Mariners send Roenis Elias, Hunter Strickland to Nationals; Mike Leake reportedly to Diamondbacks

Seattle Mariners reliever Roenis Elias delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Seattle. The Mariners won 10-9. AP

About two hours before Wednesday afternoon’s MLB trade deadline, reports started swirling about the Seattle Mariners sending a pair of their more experienced relievers to the National League.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported that left-hander Roenis Elias, who has been Seattle’s closer for much of the season, is headed to the Nationals. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand later said Hunter Strickland, who was the Mariners’ presumed closer this season before an injury derailed him from late March until last week, would be looped into the deal.

Seattle will reportedly receive right-hander Elvis Alvarado and left-handers Taylor Guilbeau and Aaron Fletcher in return. None of the three relievers are older than 26, and none have major league experience, though Guilbeau (No. 15) and Fletcher (No. 21) are both top-30 prospects in the Nationals’ organization.

The Mariners confirmed the five-player deal just after the 1 p.m.

Minutes after the deadline, Rosenthal also reported starting pitcher Mike Leake, who the Mariners have been trying to deal throughout the season, will join the Diamondbacks. There were rumors earlier on in the season that Leake could go to Arizona, but the deal fell through. Leake had a full no-trade clause and had to approve any move. The Mariners had not yet confirmed this deal as of 1:15 p.m.

Guilbeau likely has the best chance of the the three to make a quick impact for the Mariners, possibly late this season or in 2020. The 26-year-old was drafted by the Nationals in the fifth round in 2015 out of Alabama, and spent three seasons between rookie and A-ball before starting this season with Double-A Harrisburg, where he posted a 2.57 ERA in 35 innings, striking out 44 and walking 10. He was promoted to Triple-A Fresno in June, and has a 5.19 ERA across 8 2/3 innings.

Fletcher has risen through Washington’s ranks at an impressive pace since he was drafted in the 14th round in 2018 out of Houston. He started this season with Low-A Hagerstown, was promoted to High-A Potomac in May, and was promoted again to Double-A Harrisburg two weeks ago. Between the three levels this season, the 23-year-old has a 1.79 ERA across 60 1/3 innings and 69 strikeouts to just 15 walks.

Alvarado was signed by the Nationals as a minor league free agent in 2015 as an outfielder, and had 173 plate appearances in the Dominican Summer League in 2017. But, the 20-year-old has made 17 pitching appearances — including 15 in relief — the past two seasons playing rookie ball in the Gulf Coast League, posting a combined 6.28 ERA in 28 2/3 innings with 32 strikeouts and 28 walks.

This story will be updated.