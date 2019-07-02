Mariners homestand preview: St. Louis, Oakland arriving ahead of All-Star break

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul DeJong hits an RBI double during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in St. Louis. AP

Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners begin a six-game homestand against a St. Louis Cardinals team that has struggled, but remains in contention in the National League Central, and an Oakland A’s squad that seems to have hit its stride.





All games are broadcast on television on Root Sports Northwest and radio on 710 ESPN.





Opposing team records and pitching stats updated through Monday’s games.

MARINERS HOMESTAND PREVIEW

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tuesday, July 2 — Opponent: St. Louis, 7:10 p.m. Pitching probables: Jack Flaherty (4-5, 4.75 ERA) vs. Matt Carasiti (0-0, 0.00).

Wednesday, July 3 — St. Louis, 7:10 p.m. Adam Wainwright (5-7, 4.35) vs. Mike Leake (7-7, 4.63).





Thursday, July 4 — St. Louis, 1:10 p.m. Michael Wacha (5-4, 5.30) vs. TBD.

Friday, July 5 — Oakland, 7:10 p.m. Brett Anderson (8-5, 3.92) vs. Yusei Kikuchi (4-5, 5.12).

Saturday, July 6 — Oakland, 7:10 p.m. Chris Bassitt (5-3, 3.80) vs. Marco Gonzales (9-7, 4.39).

Sunday, July 7 — Oakland, 1:10 p.m. Daniel Mengden (2-1, 4.03) vs. TBD.

About the Cardinals (41-41): St. Louis has lost six of its past 10 games, including enduring a season-long five-game losing streak during the past week, before snapping it with an extra-innings win over San Diego on Sunday. ... The Mariners’ offensive production — it ranks seventh in the majors in runs scored with 456 — could give them an edge in the series. The Cardinals rank 21st in that category, and average just 4.5 runs per game to Seattle’s 5.2. The MLB average is 4.8. ... Seattle will likely miss Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who is on the 10-day IL after fracturing multiple fingers on his right hand while diving into a base Friday. He was slashing at .259/.331/.515 before the injury, and his team-leading 20 homers and 62 RBIs this season rank near the top of the majors. Tyler O’Neill, who Seattle traded for Marco Gonzales in 2017, was promoted from Triple-A to replace Ozuna. ... Shortstop Paul DeJong (.260/.345/.458) is the Cardinals’ All-Star selection with 20 doubles, 13 homers and 36 RBIs.

About the A’s (46-39): As middling as Oakland appeared to be in the early stretches of the season, Seattle’s American League West rival, as it has in past seasons, seems to have found its footing. The A’s have won seven of their past 10, and remain very much in contention in the division, just behind Texas and seven games behind the division-leading Astros. ... Third baseman Matt Chapman is Oakland’s All-Star selection after slashing at .270/.356/.552 during the first half with a team-leading 21 doubles, three triples, 21 homers and 52 RBIs. ... Designated hitter Khris Davis has missed a few games with a swollen left hand, but could certainly return by the time Oakland reaches Seattle on Friday. He is slashing at .249/.312/.462 with 16 homers and 43 RBIs.