Seattle Mariners
Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger placed on 10-day IL
The Seattle Mariners sent another everyday player to the injured list Friday afternoon, placing outfielder Mitch Haniger on the 10-day IL with a ruptured testicle.
Haniger was removed midway through Thursday afternoon’s extra-innings loss to the Astros after fouling a ball off of himself, and joins 10 other members of the big-league club on the IL.
“He took a pretty hard shot,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said postgame Thursday.
Right-hander Tayler Scott was selected from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding roster move. He is a Johannesburg, South Africa native, and will become the first South African-born pitcher to appear in the majors when he makes his MLB debut.
This story will be updated.
