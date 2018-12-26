Seattle Mariners

Mariners 2019 roster tracker: Who’s new, who’s gone and who’s still in Seattle

By TJ Cotterill

December 26, 2018 10:40 AM

Blockbuster deals have radically changed the 2019 Mariners

The Mariners’ made a flurry of trades to offload some of their talented veteran players, including two blockbuster deals Monday, to stock on young talent. Some say they traded for what is now a top-10 farm system.
It’s been less than two months since the 2018 MLB season ended with the Red Sox winning the World Series ... after the Seattle Mariners, of course, missed the playoffs for the 17th consecutive year despite winning 89 games.

Already in this span Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto has been wheeling and dealing at a pace that should be breaking some sort of record.

We’ll update this page throughout the offseason to help us all keep track of all the faces who are leaving and on their way in entering the 2019 season, as well as how the Opening Day roster is shaping.

MARINERS TRANSACTION TRACKER

New York Mets’ Jay Bruce celebrates with the dugout after running in a score off an RBI single by Jacob deGrom during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
*All additions and departures listed are those who were added to the Mariners’ 40-man roster. Some prospects acquired are in the farm sytem, but not on the 40-man.

Added

OF John Andreoli, 28 years old

Claimed off waivers from the Orioles

1B Joey Curletta, 24

Added to 40-man roster from Double-A Arkansas

OF Mallex Smith, 25

Acquired from the Rays for Mike Zunino, Guillermo Heredia and lefty prospect Michael Plassmeyer (Mariners also acquired OF prospect Jake Fraley)

UTIL Dylan Moore, 26

Signed as free agent

RHP Ruben Alaniz, 27

Signed as free agent

OF Braden Bishop, 25

Added to 40-man roster from Double-A Arkansas

LHP Justus Sheffield, 22

Acquired from the Yankees for James Paxton

RHP Erik Swanson, 25

Acquired from the Yankees for James Paxton

LHP Ricardo Sanchez, 21

Acquired from the Braves for cash

OF Jay Bruce, 31

Acquired from the Mets for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz (Mariners also acquired prospects OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn)

LHP Anthony Swarzak, 33

Acquired from the Mets for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz (Mariners also acquired prospects OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn)

RHP Gerson Bautista, 23

Acquired from the Mets for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz (Mariners also acquire prospects OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn)

1B Carlos Santana, 32* (traded to the Indians 10 days later)

Acquired from the Phillies for Jean Segura, Juan Nicasio and James Pazos

SS J.P. Crawford, 23

Acquired from the Phillies for Jean Segura, Juan Nicasio and James Pazos

INF/RHP Kaleb Cowart, 26

Claimed off waivers from the Angels

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion, 35

Acquired from the Indians for Carlos Santana

RHP Brandon Brennan, 27

Acquired from the Rockies in Rule 5 Draft

LHP Zac Rosscup, 30

Signed to a one-year free-agent contract

OF Domingo Santana, 26

Acquired from the Brewers for Ben Gamel, Noah Zavolas

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Departed

RHP David Phelps, 32

Free agent

OF Cameron Maybin, 31

Free agent

DH Nelson Cruz, 38

Free agent

RHP Adam Warren, 31

Free agent

UTIL Andrew Romine, 32

Free agent

LHP Zach Duke, 35

Free agent

INF Gordon Beckham, 32

Free agent

RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 28

Elected for free agency after being outrighted from 40-man

RHP Nick Vincent, 32

Elected for free agency after being outrighted from 40-man

C Chris Herrmann, 31

Claimed off waivers by the Astros

C Mike Zunino, 27

Traded to the Rays for OF Mallex Smith and OF Jake Fraley

OF Guillermo Heredia, 27

Traded to the Rays for OF Mallex Smith and OF Jake Fraley

LHP James Paxton, 30

Traded to the Yankees for LHP Justus Sheffield, RHP Erik Swanson and OF Dom Thompson-Williams

RHP Casey Lawrence, 31

Granted release to pursue opportunity in Japan

RHP Alex Colome, 29

Traded to the White Sox for C Omar Narvaez

2B Robinson Cano, 36

Traded to the Mets for OF Jay Bruce, LHP Anthony Swarzak, OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn, RHP Gerson Bautista

RHP Edwin Diaz, 24

Traded to the Mets for OF Jay Bruce, LHP Anthony Swarzak, OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn, RHP Gerson Bautista

SS Jean Segura, 28

Traded to the Phillies for 1B Carlos Santana, SS J.P. Crawford

RHP Juan Nicasio, 32

▪ Traded to the Phillies for 1B Carlos Santana, SS J.P. Crawford

LHP James Pazos, 27

▪ Traded to the Phillies for 1B Carlos Santana, SS J.P. Crawford

1B Carlos Santana, 32* (acquired from Phillies 10 days earlier)

Traded to the Indians for 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion and a compensatory draft pick)

OF Ben Gamel, 26

Traded to the Brewers for OF Domingo Santana

Still on 40-man

*Since end of 2018 season

RHP Dan Altavilla, 26

RHP Shawn Armstrong, 28

RHP Chasen Bradford, 29

LHP Roenis Elias, 30

RHP Matt Festa, 25

RHP Nick Rumbelow, 27

RHP Sam Tuivailala, 26

LHP Marco Gonzales, 26

RHP Felix Hernandez, 32

RHP Mike Leake, 31

LHP Wade LeBlanc, 34

RHP Max Povse, 25

C David Freitas, 29

MI/OF Dee Gordon, 30

1B Ryon Healy, 26

3B Kyle Seager, 31

UTIL Kristopher Negron, 32

1B Daniel Vogelbach, 25

OF Mitch Haniger, 27

Tampa Bay Rays’ Mallex Smith bats against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
TNT PROJECTED OPENING DAY ROSTER

Note: This is subject to change and will update as the offseason progresses and the 25-man roster becomes more clear. Here is a projection of what it could look like based on who is currently on the Mariners’ roster:

C: Omar Narvaez, LHH

1B: Ryon Healy, RHH

2B: Dee Gordon, LHH

3B: Kyle Seager, LHH

SS: J.P. Crawford, LHH

LF: Jay Bruce, LHH

CF: Mallex Smith, LHH

RF: Mitch Haniger, RHH

DH: Edwin Encarnacion, RHH

Bench

OF Domingo Santana, RHH

1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach, LHH

UTIL/RHP Kaleb Cowart, SHH

C David Freitas, RHH

Bullpen

RHP Dan Altavilla

RHP Shawn Armstrong

RHP Gerson Bautista

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Matt Festa

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Anthony Swarzak

Injured: RHP Sam Tuivailala

Rotation

LHP Marco Gonzales

RHP Mike Leake

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Justus Sheffield

