Mariners 2019 roster tracker: Who’s new, who’s gone and who’s still in Seattle

It’s been less than two months since the 2018 MLB season ended with the Red Sox winning the World Series ... after the Seattle Mariners, of course, missed the playoffs for the 17th consecutive year despite winning 89 games.
Already in this span Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto has been wheeling and dealing at a pace that should be breaking some sort of record.
We’ll update this page throughout the offseason to help us all keep track of all the faces who are leaving and on their way in entering the 2019 season, as well as how the Opening Day roster is shaping.
MARINERS TRANSACTION TRACKER
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
*All additions and departures listed are those who were added to the Mariners’ 40-man roster. Some prospects acquired are in the farm sytem, but not on the 40-man.
Added
OF John Andreoli, 28 years old
▪ Claimed off waivers from the Orioles
1B Joey Curletta, 24
▪ Added to 40-man roster from Double-A Arkansas
OF Mallex Smith, 25
▪ Acquired from the Rays for Mike Zunino, Guillermo Heredia and lefty prospect Michael Plassmeyer (Mariners also acquired OF prospect Jake Fraley)
UTIL Dylan Moore, 26
▪ Signed as free agent
RHP Ruben Alaniz, 27
▪ Signed as free agent
OF Braden Bishop, 25
▪ Added to 40-man roster from Double-A Arkansas
LHP Justus Sheffield, 22
▪ Acquired from the Yankees for James Paxton
RHP Erik Swanson, 25
▪ Acquired from the Yankees for James Paxton
LHP Ricardo Sanchez, 21
▪ Acquired from the Braves for cash
OF Jay Bruce, 31
▪ Acquired from the Mets for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz (Mariners also acquired prospects OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn)
LHP Anthony Swarzak, 33
▪ Acquired from the Mets for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz (Mariners also acquired prospects OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn)
RHP Gerson Bautista, 23
▪ Acquired from the Mets for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz (Mariners also acquire prospects OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn)
1B Carlos Santana, 32* (traded to the Indians 10 days later)
▪ Acquired from the Phillies for Jean Segura, Juan Nicasio and James Pazos
SS J.P. Crawford, 23
▪ Acquired from the Phillies for Jean Segura, Juan Nicasio and James Pazos
INF/RHP Kaleb Cowart, 26
▪ Claimed off waivers from the Angels
1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion, 35
▪ Acquired from the Indians for Carlos Santana
RHP Brandon Brennan, 27
▪ Acquired from the Rockies in Rule 5 Draft
LHP Zac Rosscup, 30
▪ Signed to a one-year free-agent contract
OF Domingo Santana, 26
▪ Acquired from the Brewers for Ben Gamel, Noah Zavolas
Departed
RHP David Phelps, 32
▪ Free agent
OF Cameron Maybin, 31
▪ Free agent
DH Nelson Cruz, 38
▪ Free agent
RHP Adam Warren, 31
▪ Free agent
UTIL Andrew Romine, 32
▪ Free agent
LHP Zach Duke, 35
▪ Free agent
INF Gordon Beckham, 32
▪ Free agent
RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 28
▪ Elected for free agency after being outrighted from 40-man
RHP Nick Vincent, 32
▪ Elected for free agency after being outrighted from 40-man
C Chris Herrmann, 31
▪ Claimed off waivers by the Astros
C Mike Zunino, 27
▪ Traded to the Rays for OF Mallex Smith and OF Jake Fraley
OF Guillermo Heredia, 27
▪ Traded to the Rays for OF Mallex Smith and OF Jake Fraley
LHP James Paxton, 30
▪ Traded to the Yankees for LHP Justus Sheffield, RHP Erik Swanson and OF Dom Thompson-Williams
RHP Casey Lawrence, 31
▪ Granted release to pursue opportunity in Japan
RHP Alex Colome, 29
▪ Traded to the White Sox for C Omar Narvaez
2B Robinson Cano, 36
▪ Traded to the Mets for OF Jay Bruce, LHP Anthony Swarzak, OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn, RHP Gerson Bautista
RHP Edwin Diaz, 24
▪ Traded to the Mets for OF Jay Bruce, LHP Anthony Swarzak, OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn, RHP Gerson Bautista
SS Jean Segura, 28
▪ Traded to the Phillies for 1B Carlos Santana, SS J.P. Crawford
RHP Juan Nicasio, 32
▪ Traded to the Phillies for 1B Carlos Santana, SS J.P. Crawford
LHP James Pazos, 27
▪ Traded to the Phillies for 1B Carlos Santana, SS J.P. Crawford
1B Carlos Santana, 32* (acquired from Phillies 10 days earlier)
▪ Traded to the Indians for 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion and a compensatory draft pick)
OF Ben Gamel, 26
▪ Traded to the Brewers for OF Domingo Santana
Still on 40-man
*Since end of 2018 season
RHP Dan Altavilla, 26
RHP Shawn Armstrong, 28
RHP Chasen Bradford, 29
LHP Roenis Elias, 30
RHP Matt Festa, 25
RHP Nick Rumbelow, 27
RHP Sam Tuivailala, 26
LHP Marco Gonzales, 26
RHP Felix Hernandez, 32
RHP Mike Leake, 31
LHP Wade LeBlanc, 34
RHP Max Povse, 25
C David Freitas, 29
MI/OF Dee Gordon, 30
1B Ryon Healy, 26
3B Kyle Seager, 31
UTIL Kristopher Negron, 32
1B Daniel Vogelbach, 25
OF Mitch Haniger, 27
TNT PROJECTED OPENING DAY ROSTER
Note: This is subject to change and will update as the offseason progresses and the 25-man roster becomes more clear. Here is a projection of what it could look like based on who is currently on the Mariners’ roster:
C: Omar Narvaez, LHH
1B: Ryon Healy, RHH
2B: Dee Gordon, LHH
3B: Kyle Seager, LHH
SS: J.P. Crawford, LHH
LF: Jay Bruce, LHH
CF: Mallex Smith, LHH
RF: Mitch Haniger, RHH
DH: Edwin Encarnacion, RHH
Bench
OF Domingo Santana, RHH
1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach, LHH
UTIL/RHP Kaleb Cowart, SHH
C David Freitas, RHH
Bullpen
RHP Dan Altavilla
RHP Shawn Armstrong
RHP Gerson Bautista
LHP Roenis Elias
RHP Matt Festa
LHP Zac Rosscup
RHP Anthony Swarzak
Injured: RHP Sam Tuivailala
Rotation
LHP Marco Gonzales
RHP Mike Leake
LHP Wade LeBlanc
RHP Felix Hernandez
LHP Justus Sheffield
Comments