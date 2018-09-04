Shoving, scuffling breaks loose between players in Mariners clubhouse

The Seattle Mariners clubhouse was locked as shoving, scuffling and arguing could be heard inside before their game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Safeco Field.
Dee Gordon initially asked media to leave what was an open clubhouse before the doors were locked. They briefly opened because the wrestling had extended just outside of the locker area and players ran into the doors before one player quickly re-shut them.
Why the incident occurred or who the instigators were behind it were unclear. Some of the players and coaches who were asked declined to talk about it, saying it stays in the clubhouse.
Mariners manager Scott Servais was on the field when the apparent fight broke loose and he briefly addressed it in his pregame interview with reporters. He said it would not affect the Mariners’ Tuesday night game or who was available to play.
“I’m getting the details of it, but things happen in the clubhouse when you’re talking about 25, or in this case now 35 of the most competitive guys you’re ever going to be around,” Servais said from the Mariners’ dugout. He took the interview outside instead of in his office, where it’s usually held.
“You spend basically every waking moment it seems like together all the time. I’ve been on a number of different teams, it’s one of those things people will see at some point, but our guys are working on the situation. The thing is you got to be a professional and get ready to play the game tonight.”
Servais was asked how often fights occur that just aren’t seen.
“A lot more than you’d think,” he said. “I would pretty much say, gosh, I played for 11 years and it’s always most every year that every team I’ve been part of. Sometimes you kind of get to a boiling point and you got to get something off of your chest and you go from there.”
The Mariners entered Tuesday with a 77-61 record and were 5½ games behind the Oakland Athletics for the American League’s final wild card to the playoffs.
“(Stuff) happens,” Servais said. “That’s all you can really say about it.
“Our guys are working through it and talking through it. It’s unfortunate, but it happens. Usually there is a root problem and you have to dig in there and find out where that’s at and build back relationships from there.”
Comments