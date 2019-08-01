Two Kennewick American Legion baseball teams bring home state titles

The Kennewick Outlaws scored five runs in the top of the first inning Thursday and never looked back, beating Lakeside Recovery 6-2 to win the Washington AAA State American Legion baseball championship in Bellingham.

Jacob Andersen pitched a complete-game victory for the Outlaws, scattering eight hits. Eden Blanco had two RBIs for Kennewick, which advances to the Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament in Lewiston, Idaho, Aug. 7-11.

The Outlaws will open the tournament at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against host Lewiston.

Lakeside Recovery will also advance to the tournament as Washington gets two teams in regionals this year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Outlaws clinched a regional berth Wednesday night by beating host Bellingham 8-3 in their half of the state tourney.

Kennewick collected 11 hits, highlighted by Simeon Howard’s two hits and four RBIs. Teammates Tim Gee and Easton Stevens added two hits each.

Rustin Edmiston and Blanco combined on the mound to scatter just four hits.

The Kennewick Outlaws roster is comprised of Paige Aldrich, Jacob Andersen, Eden Blanco, Rustin Edmiston, Tim Gee, Skylar Higley, Simeon Howard, Cody LaFontaine, Talon LaFontaine, Jackson Lind, Mason Machart, Gaven Mattson, Trevor Ridley, Jacob Schuldheisz, Cooper Shelby, Easton Stevens and Kaleb Stevenson.

The Outlaws are managed by Jake Millbauer.

Kennewick Phantoms win AA state title

The Kennewick Phantoms scored two first-inning runs and never trailed Thursday, beating West Valley of Yakima 5-1 to win the Washington AA State American Legion baseball championship in Yakima.

Cade Puckett pitched all seven innings for Kennewick, striking out six, while scattering five hits and surrendering just one earned run.

Puckett also went 2-for-3 at the plate, as did Jonah Wilcott, while Trevor Ridley went 2-for-4.

To get to the title game, the Phantoms scored six runs in the second inning Wednesday night and held on to beat the Yakima Valley Peppers 11-7 to win their half of the bracket.

In that game, Wilcott had three hits for the Phantoms.

Garrett Noethe had two hits and three RBIs, while Myles Mayovsky added two hits and scored three times for Kennewick. Teammate Kayden Mitchel also had two hits.

Team members are Kyan Bowe, Danny Dickerson, Jason Elvik, Trevin Goodwin, Eddy Leavitt, Bodie Mamiya, Max Mayer, Gavin Mattson, Myles Mayovsky, Kayden Mitchel, Garrett Noethe, Chance Oldham, Cade Puckett, Trevor Ridley, Braxton Salazar, Ryker Stevens, Elijah Tanner and Jonah Wilcott.

The team is managed by Lenny Ayres.

State A legion tournament

West Kootenay defeated the Hanford A Flames 13-6 on Wednesday night to win the Washington A State American Legion tournament at Hanford High School.

West Kootenay scored six times in the top of the seventh to put the game away, and it finished the tournament undefeated.

Kennewick American 10’s drop World Series opener

The Kennewick Americans dropped their opening pool-play game at the Cal Ripken 10u World Series in Phenix City, Ala., falling 9-2 to Meridian, Miss., on Thursday.

“We hurt ourselves,” said KA manager Andy Wade. “Every time we had an opportunity with the bases loaded — about three or four times — we couldn’t score.”

It was KA’s first lost of the postseason after going 28-0.

But this is pool play, and all 16 teams in the tournament will be seeded on Sunday for the main portion of the event.

“You just regroup,” said Wade, whose team will play the California champion at 9:30 a.m. PDT on Friday in another pool-play game.

Jeff Morrow is the former sports editor of the Herald.