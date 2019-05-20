Southridge grad hits doubleheader home runs for Pirates franchise

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Southridge High School graduate Mason Martin had himself an incredible Sunday at the ballpark.





Martin is in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, and currently plays for the Greensboro Grasshoppers of the South Atlantic League, a Class A organization in minor league baseball.

Playing a doubleheader against league rival Lakewood, Martin finished off the first game when he hammered a pitch to right field for a three-run walk-off home run to give the Grasshoppers an 8-7 victory.

If that wasn’t enough, Martin did it again in Game 2, hitting a walk-off, three-run homer to centerfield to give Greensboro a 6-5 victory.

Martin, who told reporters after the twinbill that he had never had a walk-off homerun before Sunday, finished the doubleheader batting 3-for-7, with a walk and seven RBIs. He now has 11 homers this season.

Prep baseball and soccer

It was a rough weekend for area teams at regionals and state. Every local team playing In both sports were eliminated from further play.

In baseball, Moses Lake ousted Hanford 3-1 in the first round of state 4A play at Richland High. Richland stopped Curtis 5-3 in the other matchup, but Moses Lake earned the semifinal berth by blanking Richland 5-0.

In the 3A state tournament, Lake Washington eliminated Kamiakin 10-4 in Yakima. In 1A state play, University Prep topped Warden 6-2, Montesano beat College Place 6-1, and Freeman eliminated Royal 10-1.

In 2B state play, Asotin ousted Columbia-Burbank 5-0. Tri-Cities Prep beat Liberty Bell 3-1, but in the quarterfinal game, Asotin edged Tri-Cities Prep 1-0.

In state boys soccer, Pasco lost 3-2 in the second overtime to Ferris in the 4A state quarterfinals.

In the 3A quarterfinals, Kamiakin was eliminated when it fell 2-0 to Mountain View of Vancouver. And in the 1A quarters, Connell fell 2-1 to Vashon Island.

Prep softball

The Mid-Columbia still has nine softball teams vying for state championships. Regional and district tournament play ended this past weekend.

In District 8 4A play, Richland won the title by beating Central Valley 9-2 on Saturday.

Chiawana also qualified for 4A state, eliminating Hanford 1-0 and then stopping Lewis & Clark 5-0 on Saturday to earn a berth.

So on Friday, May 24, in Spokane, Richland opens up 4A state play against Glacier Peak at 10 a.m. Chiawana takes on Battle Ground at noon.

Hermiston beat Kennewick 7-1 on Friday to earn the second state 3A berth out of the district. Southridge is the top seed. At Lacey on Friday, May 24, Southridge opens the state 3A tournament against Yelm at 9 a.m. Hermiston will play Bonney Lake at noon

In the 1A SCAC district championship game on Saturday in Connell, Warden pounded Royal 13-1 for the title.

The 1A state tournament begins Friday, May 24, in Richland at Columbia Playfield, with Warden playing Elma at 10 a.m. College Place takes on Deer Park at 10 a.m., at Mt. Baker plays Royal at noon.

Two local teams, Liberty Christian and Dayton/Waitsburg, have qualified for the state 2B tournament that begins Friday, May 24, in Yakima. Liberty Christian will open against Pe Ell/Willapa Valley at 9 a.m., while Dayton/Waitsburg takes on Onalaska at 11.

Great Northwest Conference softball

Kamiakin graduate Emily Benson completed a monster season at Western Washington University when she was named the Great Northwest Conference Player of the Year.

Benson also was named first-team all-conference at first base. Benson, who finished the season for the 27-18 Vikings with a .448 batting average, 14 home runs and 44 RBIs, also was just named the NCAA Division II West Regional Player of the Year.

Central Washington University’s Savannah Egbert (Connell) was also named to the GNAC first team at third base, while Northwest Nazarene outfielder Anna Williams (Walla Walla CC) was also a first-teamer.

WWU shortstop Cylie Richards (Kamiakin) was named to the second team, while St. Martin’s pitcher Brandi Schoessler (Walla Walla/WWCC) was an honorable mention selection.

State golf

The state high school golf tournaments run Tuesday and Wednesday in numerous locations around the state. For most tournaments, the top eight teams and top 30 individuals, plus ties, advance to play the second and final round on Wednesday.

The Mid-Columbia has a strong representation of participants, with 47 golfers vying for a state title.

Here they are, by classification and Tuesday tee times: 4A Boys (The Creek at Qualchan Golf Course, Spokane) – Gabe Cach, Hanford, 9:27 a.m.; Tyler Anderson, Hanford, 10:03. 4A Girls (Hangman Valley Golf Course, Spokane) – Maylie Martinez, Pasco, 7 a.m.; Yesenia Nunez, Pasco, 7:09; Janae Martinez, Pasco, 7:18; Maggie Rickman, Pasco, 7:27; Krista Herber, Pasco, 7:36; Madison Darnold, Walla Walla, 8:57; Paige Sommerville, Chiawana, 9:33; Chalise King, Chiawana, 9:42; Kaycee Hazzard, Sunnyside, 10 a.m.

3A Boys (Indian Summer Golf & Country Club, Lacey) – Rylan Simanton, Kennewick, 1:24 p.m.; Garrett McClannahan, Hermiston, 1:33; Tommy Beason, Kamiakin, 3:03; Landon Kutschkau, Kamiakin, 3:12; Clayton German, Kamiakin, 3:21; John Koskinen, Kamiakin, 3:30; Jack Chastain, Kamiakin, 3:39.

3A Girls (Hawks Prairie Golf Course, Woodlands course, Lacey) – Tatum York-Bement, Kamiakin, 8:30 a.m.; Megan Fullmer, Kamiakin, 8:39; Torey Getz, Kamiakin, 8:48; Alissa Slocum, Kamiakin, 8:57; Regan Schumacher, Kamiakin, 9:06; Madison McClannahan, Hermiston, 11:21; Angela Park, Southridge, 12:42 p.m.; Hope Lawrence, Southridge, 12:51; Victoria Peterson, Southridge, 1 p.m.; Faith Isley, Southridge, 1:09; Sierra Esparza, Southridge, 1:18.

2A Boys (Liberty Lake Golf Course, Spokane) – Patrick Azevedo, Othello, 7 a.m.; Rocco Parrish, Grandview, 7:54; Nathan Roosma, Othello, 9:33; Isaiah Garza, Othello, 10:45. 2A Girls (Meadowwood Golf Course, Spokane) – Amy Bates, Othello, 10:12 a.m.

1A Boys (Olympia Country & Golf Club, Olympia) – Paulino Aguilar, Wahluke, 9:30 a.m.; Chase Janett, Royal, 10:50; Riker Christensen, Royal, 11:20; Calin Hanson, College Place, 11:30; Jacob Joslin, Royal, 11:30; Hunter Booth, Royal, 11:30.

1B/2B Boys (Tumwater Valley Golf Course, Tumwater) – Teddy Moore, Tri-Cities Prep, 11:51 a.m.; Shea Kimball, DeSales, 12:09 p.m.; Evan Harvill, Columbia-Burbank, 12:27; Jake Wylie, DeSales, 12:45; Dawson Neely, DeSales, 1:30.

1B/2B/1A girls (Tumwater Valley Golf Course, Tumwater) – Kaylee Janett, Royal, 9 a.m.; Macyn Scherger, Walla Walla Valley Academy, 10:30.

NWAC baseball

Columbia Basin College went 2-2 at the Mt. Hood regional tournament this past weekend, ending the Hawks’ season. CBC needed to win the tournament to advance to the final eight teams NWAC Championship tournament that begins this coming Thursday in Longview.

The Hawks opened play Friday with a 6-2 win over Centralia.

Reliever Nicholas Bonnington (Chiawana) earned the save by fanning six batters in 2 innings, while Jacob Buck (Bozeman, Mont.) had two RBIs, and Matthew Walters (Olympic) added two hits.

On Saturday, CBC lost 14-9 to Mt. Hood. CBC’s Connor Kiffer (Tahoma) had three hits, including a home run. Later in the day, CBC eliminated Centralia 7-2, as pitcher Robert Voortmeyer (Holladay, Utah) tossed 8.1 innings of 5-hit ball, striking out 12.

Eric Towsley (West Valley-Yakima) added three hits for the Hawks, while Ryan Dearing (Kamiakin) had two. Mt. Hood eliminated CBC 5-4 on Sunday. Alex Orejudos (Ellensburg) and Kiffer each had two hits for CBC.

Up next

The Herald will look at state track and field, tennis, and NWAC softball and golf on Wednesday.