Boise State turns to this Richland coach to help restart their baseball program

With a borrowed suit jacket and tie, and a fresh haircut, Travis Buck was introduced Monday as an assistant coach for the Boise State baseball team.
But there is nothing second-hand about his baseball knowledge.
“Travis obviously has major league credentials, but more importantly, he is someone who cares about helping young players reach their full potential, both on and off the field,” BSU coach Gary Van Tol said in a news release.
“Having him next to me in the dugout and assisting our coaching staff will make a huge impact in our success. Our program is going to benefit tremendously with his knowledge, experience and presence on the field and in the dugout.”
Buck’s full title is director of player development and bench coach for the Broncos, who will return to the field in 2020, their first season since 1980 when the program fell to budget cuts.
“Gary called me back in June and gauged my interest in coaching at the Div. I level,” Buck said. “My goal before starting TBuck Training was to be a Div. I coach. I knew that wasn’t going to happen right out of the gate. Gary and I see things similarly. For him to reach out was pretty cool. I wasn’t actively looking. He recruited the you know what out of me.”
Taking the BSU job meant giving up control and cutting all ties with TBuck training, per NCAA rules.
Buck, 34, started the program two years ago to help area youth baseball players bring their game to a higher level.
“That was a tough decision,” said Buck, a 2002 graduate of Richland High School. “TBuck helped a lot of kids and got them exposed to bigger things. The parents were upset at first, but they were happy for me.”
Former Richland player Jarrod Turner and others have taken over the program.
“I will be watching from afar,” Buck said. “Jarrod came on board this past year. He said they would run it while I am gone. That meant a lot to me that they wanted to help out the kids in Eastern Washington. We have built a powerhouse in two years. We have had kids go on and do great things.”
Now, he can do the same with the Broncos.
“That’s what got me excited,” Buck said. “How many get a chance to put their fingerprints on a program from the start? This is our chance to get it right. As a coaching staff, this is a huge year for us. We are looking forward to it.”
Boise State recently received approval to use eminent domain to acquire land where the school wants to build its baseball stadium. They hope to have it completed by opening day in 2020.
“The city and the university are buzzing about Boise State baseball,” Buck said. “It’s an opportunity for Northwest kids to potentially play Div. I ball. Growing up in the Northwest and being a success story, it is possible.”
Buck also will take this next year to finish his business administration degree online through Arizona State University.
“I am about three semesters shy of my degree,” he said. “My mom (Vicki Bricker) is a vice principal at Richland High and has been in education for 30 or 40 years. I’m not only doing this for me, but for her.”
The baseball life
Buck was drafted by the Seattle Mariners right out of high school, but he chose to attend Arizona State, where he ranks eighth in career hits with 272. He twice was named a Pac-10 Conference first-team outfielder (2004-05).
In 2005, Buck was drafted in the first round (36th overall) by the Oakland A’s. He spent six years in the major leagues with three teams — Oakland (2007-10), Cleveland (2011) and Houston (2012). Injuries (torn hamstring, left ankle reconstruction) derailed the last two years of his career.
He had a .243 career batting average, 197 hits, 20 home runs and 95 RBIs. His last major-league appearance was in 2012.
His wife of nearly eight years, Summar, is supportive of his decision to go to BSU.
“I helps not having any kids,” he said. “My wife pushed me. She told me to do what was best for me.”
