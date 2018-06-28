They dominated at state. The honors just keep rolling in for these soccer players

The Pasco soccer team won a state title in May, and the accolades still are pouring in.

Five players were named to the 4A All-State team this week — with junior midfielder Edwin Aquino named Player of the Year — and Matt Potter was named Coach of the Year.

"It's an honor to coach these guys," said Potter, who just finished his ninth year with the Bulldogs. "They definitely are talented. The focus is on a lot of little things. I think they did a good job on those things and doing them right. We had eight shutouts in our last 12 games and that put us over the top."

Edwin Aquino

Joining Aquino on the first team are forward Oscar Cortez and defenders Nathan Martinez and Ivan Ceja. Midfielder Kevin Meraz-Rodriguez was named to the second team.

Also on the 4A second team were Walla Walla forward Edwin Romero and Richland goalie Jake Voordepoorte.

Michael Rojas

Royal's Michael Rojas, who was named the Washington Gatorade Player of the Year last week, was named the 1A Player of the Year.

4A honors

Aquino scored 15 goals and dished out 12 assists on the year. He was a first-team all-Mid-Columbia Conference pick. In four state games, he had three goals and two assists, and had at least one point in each game.

Matt Potter

"Edwin showed a lot of maturity," Potter said. "To play the way he did, especially the last few games at state, he made a difference. It was a long season, but a fun one for sure."

The Bulldogs (21-2) beat Skyline 1-0 in extra time for the state title, with Ceja scoring the game winner — one of his two goals on the year. He plans to play at Columbia Basin College.

Cortez, a first-team all-MCC pick, finished the season with 13 goals and 13 assists. He also will play at CBC.

Martinez, who also earned all-MCC honors, was part of a defense that helped the Bulldogs post 12 shutouts and allow just four goals in the final 12 games. Martinez, who is headed to CBC, also had three goals and four assists.

Meraz-Rodriguez, who will take his game to Walla Walla Community College, had 11 goals and eight assists for the Bulldogs. He was a first-team all-MCC pick.

Romero had nine goals and a league-high eight assists during the regular season. The Blue Devils advanced to state, but lost 2-1 to Eastmont in the Round of 16.

Romero, who also wrestles for Wa-Hi, will play soccer at San Francisco State University.

"I went to a camp there last year and the coach (Javier Ayala-Hil) noticed me," Romero said. "I verbally committed to them. I'm looking forward to it."

Voordepoorte, the MCC Player of the Year, boasted a 1.21 goals against average and seven shutouts during the season. He also had two goals for the Bombers, who finished the season 13-4.

Voordepoorte said he will attend San Diego State, and plans on trying out for the men's soccer team in the spring.

1A Honors

Rojas, who has signed to play at University of Washington, scored 19 goals and had seven assists in leading the Knights (19-3-1) to the Class 1A state semifinals. They finished third.

"This is a big deal," Royal coach Jens Jensen said of Rojas. "UW is an elite program. As far as I know, he is the first Royal athlete in any sport to play at this (Pac-12) level.

Joining Rojas on the 1A first team is teammate Alex Delgado, a senior defenseman, while Connell senior defenseman Luis Ramos was an honorable mention selection.

Delgado had two assists for the Knights, and was part of the defense that posted 17 shutouts.

Ramos scored 10 goals for the Eagles, most coming off free kicks or headers from corner kicks.

3A honors

Kennewick's Jason Cortes was named a second team defender, while forward Eddie Castillo was named to the honorable mention team. They both were first-team all-MCC.

Cortes, who is headed to CBC, had three goals and two assists for the Lions, who allowed an average of 1.5 goals per game.

Castillo, a senior, led the MCC with 17 goals, and added five assists.

2A honors

Othello junior Juan Tapia was an honorable mention selection as a forward.

He was a first-team all-CWAC selection, and led the league in goals with 15. He also had 10 assists for the Huskies (11-4-1).